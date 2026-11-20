Mintz On Air: Practical Policies — Personnel Records from Coast to Coast [Podcast]
Friday, November 20, 2026
When it comes to personnel records, “negative information” may be in the eye of the beholder — but under New York’s new personnel records law, employers have 10 calendar days to notify an employee when it’s added to the employee’s record.
In the latest episode of Mintz On Air: Practical Policies, host Jen Rubin speaks with Evan Piercey about what New York Labor Law Section 210-b as well as California’s personnel records laws mean for employers — and why this issue can no longer sit on the “I will get to it when I can” list.
Their discussion explores:
- The 10-day notice requirement when "negative information" is placed in an employee's file
- The five-business-day deadline to respond to personnel record requests, including from former employees
- How the New York statute differs from California’s approach to personnel records
- How personnel file requests can serve as "pre-discovery" before employment litigation
- Practical steps for auditing personnel records, updating retention practices, and training HR teams
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