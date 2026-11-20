When it comes to personnel records, “negative information” may be in the eye of the beholder — but under New York’s new personnel records law, employers have 10 calendar days to notify an employee when it’s added to the employee’s record.

In the latest episode of Mintz On Air: Practical Policies, host Jen Rubin speaks with Evan Piercey about what New York Labor Law Section 210-b as well as California’s personnel records laws mean for employers — and why this issue can no longer sit on the “I will get to it when I can” list.

Their discussion explores: