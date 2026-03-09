Minnesota Updates Its PFAS Reporting System

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) announced on February 28, 2026, that it has updated the online system for reporting products containing intentionally added per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), the PFAS Reporting and Information System for Manufacturers (PRISM). Manufacturers or their representatives will use PRISM to report on intentionally added PFAS in products sold in Minnesota by July 1, 2026. According to MPCA’s website, PRISM 1.1 includes:

Additional chemicals;

Open field text change for components;

Options for unknown data elements;

Correction for overlapping text issue;

Typographical corrections;

Additions to the guide and supplemental guide:

Additional guidance;

Examples on product grouping;

Guidance for packaging on spare and replacement parts;

Guidance for products introduced after July 1, 2026;

Guidance on foam blowing agents; and

Typographical corrections;



Additions to frequently asked questions (FAQ) found on MPCA’s web page:

Question on fees.



In its February 28, 2026, announcement, MPCA thanks the 240 companies already registered in PRISM. Reporting is due July 1, 2026. According to MPCA’s website, MPCA will provide updated guidance in early March 2026.