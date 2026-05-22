Minnesota Legislature Amends PFAS Statute to Exclude Older Products from PFAS Reporting Requirements

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) announced on May 28, 2026, that Minnesota Governor Tim Walz (D) signed a bill on May 26, 2026, amending Minnesota’s per- and polyfluoroalkyl substance (PFAS) reporting requirements by excluding products manufactured before July 1, 2023. MPCA states that manufacturers or their representatives now must report products that:

Are manufactured after July 1, 2023;

Are sold, offered for sale, or distributed in Minnesota; and

Contain intentionally added PFAS.

MPCA notes that previously, these products had to be reported regardless of manufacture date. According to MPCA, “[t]he change is the result of the MPCA’s conversations with product manufacturers, especially those responsible for replacement parts made years ago that are still available for purchase.” MPCA acknowledges that finding PFAS information on these products may be difficult due to the product being created before the passage of Amara’s Law in 2023. MPCA states that the focus of Amara’s Law is phasing out nonessential uses of PFAS moving forward from its enactment. Initial reports are still due September 15, 2026. Extension requests must be postmarked by August 16, 2026. The due date for manufacturers requesting and receiving a 90-day extension is December 14, 2026.