Minnesota Announces Release of Version 1.2 of the PFAS Reporting Information System for Manufacturers, Posts Reporting Extension and Waiver Request Forms

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) announced on April 23, 2026, the release of version 1.2 of the online system for reporting products containing intentionally added per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), the PFAS Reporting Information System for Manufacturers (PRISM). According to MPCA, the enhancements include:

A button to the create report page to download the template directly, and generating a pop-up box with reminders to enable macros once downloaded and see the reporting guide for additional information;

Locking the header columns on the browser-based data entry table; and

Additional on page warnings about time outs and that the page does not automatically save your work, and similar reminder text to the session expiration warning pop-up box.

MPCA notes that these enhancements “do not impact any reporting already in progress.”

MPCA reminds users that additional technical support is now available. When MPCA determines that a technical support request received by e-mail would be more easily addressed over live video with screen sharing, MPCA will invite the individual requesting support to virtual “office hours” with MPCA staff. To make the most of this support opportunity, MPCA encourages manufacturers and their representatives “to begin the data entry process and request technical support soon.”

MPCA has posted forms to request a reporting extension or a waiver of the September 15, 2026, reporting deadline. The forms with fees must be postmarked no later than August 16, 2026. To complete the reporting extension request form, manufacturers will need to provide brief descriptions of:

The circumstances preventing timely reporting, such as incomplete supplier disclosures, complex multi-tier supply chains, overseas suppliers, or delays outside the manufacturer’s control;

The due diligence conducted to date, including supplier outreach efforts, documentation received or pending, and steps taken to determine PFAS presence; and

An outline of plans to meet the reporting requirements within the requested extension period.

If granted, reports will be due December 14, 2026.

To complete the reporting waiver request form, manufacturers will need to specify: