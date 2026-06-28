Minnesota AG Sues Earned Wage Access Provider over Alleged Payday Lending Violations
Sunday, June 28, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

On June 10, the Minnesota AG announced a lawsuit against an earned wage access provider alleging that its "Instant Cash" product violated the Minnesota Consumer Small Loan Act and Consumer Short-Term Loan Act. The complaint alleges that the company operated as an unlicensed and unregistered lender, charged interest and fees exceeding Minnesota's statutory limits, and structured its earned wage advance product to evade the state's payday lending laws.

According to the complaint, the company marketed its product as a non-recourse, voluntary earned wage advance rather than a loan. The Attorney General alleges, however, that the advances functioned as loans because consumers were assigned repayment dates, required to preauthorize repayment from their bank accounts, and allegedly faced significant barriers to canceling or delaying repayment. The complaint further alleges that annual percentage rates regularly exceeded 300%, and in some instances exceeded 700%, far above Minnesota's 50% statutory cap.

Specifically, the complaint alleges that the company:

  • Operated without required licensing. The Attorney General alleges the company made consumer small loans and consumer short-term loans in Minnesota without obtaining the required registration, license, or regulatory filings.
  • Disguised loans as voluntary advances. According to the complaint, the company characterized its advances as voluntary while requiring consumers to preauthorize repayment, assigning repayment dates, limiting extensions, and providing no in-app mechanism to revoke repayment authorization.
  • Charged unlawful rates and fees. The complaint alleges the company assessed express delivery and subscription fees that produced annual percentage rates well above Minnesota's statutory limits while failing to provide disclosures required under state law.

The Attorney General seeks injunctive relief, declarations that the allegedly unlawful loans are void, civil penalties, restitution, disgorgement, attorneys' fees, and other monetary and equitable relief.

Putting It Into Practice: The last year has seen significant earned wage access activity at both the federal and state levels (previously discussed here and here). Businesses offering these products should continue monitoring developments across the states, evaluate whether their products could be characterized as loans under applicable state law, and review their licensing, fee, disclosure, and repayment practices to ensure compliance with evolving state requirements.

Listen to this article

Copyright © 2026 Sheppard

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Geo T. Schmidt, Inc.
Published: 26 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Cliff Street Apartments, LLC
Published: 24 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: JGJM 10, LLC, JGJM 12, LLC, JGJM 20, LLC, KANSAS CITY OWNER FINANCE, LLC, AND WACO OWNER FINANCE, LLC
Published: 24 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: ARC Burger, LLC
Published: 24 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF RECIEVERSHIP SALE: Maynard Steel Casting Company
Published: 22 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Fulton SCG Member LLC
Published: 22 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF ABC SALE: Certain Assets of a Confidential Apparel Business
Published: 17 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF RECEIVERSHIP SALE: Navarro Farms MO, LLC and Navarro Farms Vandalia, LLC
Published: 16 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF RECEIVERSHIP SALE: Premium Alcohol Seltzer Beverage Category
Published: 16 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Madewell Concrete, LLC and Madewell Home Services, Inc.
Published: 12 June, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP

Colorado Requires Home Equity Investment Company to Comply with State Consumer Lending Laws
by: A.J. S. Dhaliwal , Mehul N. Madia
Vermont, The Green Mountain State, Gives Green Light to Comprehensive Privacy Law
by: Liisa M. Thomas , Kathryn Smith
Texas and Colorado Enter Into a Joint AML Enforcement Action Against Money Transmitter
by: A.J. S. Dhaliwal , Mehul N. Madia
White House Report and Department of Justice OhioHealth Settlement Underscore Continued Focus on Healthcare Industry and Providers’ Contracting Practices
by: Jared P. Nagley
FERC Orders Six RTOs To Address Specific Reforms To Effectuate Speed To Power That Will Facilitate The Integration Of Large Loads
by: Bruce Grabow , Shane P. Early
Trade Groups Challenge Oregon’s DIDMCA Opt-Out Law
by: A.J. S. Dhaliwal , Mehul N. Madia
CFPB Rescinds 2020 Special Purpose Credit Program Advisory Opinion
by: A.J. S. Dhaliwal , Mehul N. Madia
New Jersey Launches Initiative Targeting Consumer “Junk Fees”
by: A.J. S. Dhaliwal , Mehul N. Madia
FDA’s Focus Returns to Compounding and Telehealth: Another Wave of Warning Letters
by: Dominick DiSabatino , Julian Klein
South Carolina’s Audit Obligations Under the Age-Appropriate Design Code Act
by: Liisa M. Thomas , Kathryn Smith
Observation Is Not a Diagnoses: California Court Draws the Line on FEHA Disability Claims
by: Raymond J. Nhan
Is Disparate Impact Dead? DOJ’s OLC Opinion Signals Massive Shift in Employer Liability
by: Stephen E. Fox , Jonathan E. Clark
Harmonised, But Not Uniform—The EU’s New FDI Screening Regulation
by: Dimitris Vallindas

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 