Ministerial Requirements Aren’t Enough: Post-AIA Prior Art Priority Requires § 112 Written Description Support

The US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit vacated a Patent Trial & Appeal Board final written decision finding challenged claims obvious, concluding that the Board applied the wrong legal standard in determining whether an asserted prior art reference could obtain the filing date of an earlier provisional application based only on satisfaction of “ministerial requirements.” Dental Monitoring SAS v. Align Technology, Inc., Case No. 25-1752 (Fed. Cir. Aug. 10, 2026) (Lourie, Stall, Taranto, JJ.)

Dental Monitoring owns a patent directed to a method for acquiring and analyzing an image of a patient’s dental arch. Align Technology petitioned for inter partes review (IPR) of the patent based on three references: Salah, Carrier, and Maninis.

Carrier’s status as prior art was central to the dispute. Carrier claimed priority to a provisional application filed before the effective filing date of Dental Monitoring’s patent, but Carrier’s nonprovisional application was filed afterward. Thus, Carrier qualified as prior art only if it could obtain the benefit of its provisional application’s filing date under America Invents Act (AIA) § 102(d)(2).

Dental Monitoring argued that under the Federal Circuit’s 2015 decision in Dynamic Drinkware v. National Graphics, Carrier could rely on the provisional filing date only if the provisional provided written description support for at least one claim of Carrier. The Board disagreed, concluding that Dynamic Drinkware addressed only pre-AIA law. Instead, relying on its precedential decision in Penumbra v. RapidPulse, the Board determined that a reference patent receives the filing date of an earlier application for AIA prior art purposes if it satisfies the “ministerial requirements” of §§ 119 and 120 and the earlier application describes the subject matter relied upon in the reference. Because Carrier’s provisional described the relied-upon subject matter, the Board treated Carrier as prior art as of the provisional filing date.

On the merits, the Board found the claims unpatentable as obvious over a combination of three references. Dental Monitoring appealed.

The Federal Circuit reviewed the statutory question de novo, concluding that §§ 102(d)(2), 119(e)(1), and 112(a) foreclosed the Board’s ministerial requirements approach.

Section 102(d)(2) provides that a patent or patent application may be effectively filed for prior art purposes as of an earlier application’s filing date if it is “entitled to claim a right of priority” under § 119 or the benefit of an earlier filing date under § 120. Section 119(e)(1), in turn, permits a nonprovisional application to claim priority to a provisional only when the invention disclosed in the later application is disclosed in the provisional “in the manner provided by” § 112(a). The Federal Circuit therefore concluded that § 102(d)(2) incorporates § 112(a)’s substantive written description requirement. The Court also found further support in the phrase “entitled to claim a right of priority,” because an applicant would only be “entitled to claim priority” by fulfilling the statutory requirements, including § 112’s written description requirement.

Align argued that Dynamic Drinkware did not apply because its analysis was limited to the pre-AIA version of § 102. The Federal Circuit disagreed with the premise that the AIA eliminated Dynamic Drinkware’s written description principle. Although Dynamic Drinkware expressly reserved the AIA question because it was not before the Court, the underlying concern remained: A patent challenger should not be permitted to backdate a prior art reference relying on an earlier application that would not support a patent claim to the later-disclosed invention.

Align also argued that the AIA’s distinction between a claimed invention’s effective filing date under § 100(i) and a reference’s effective filing date under § 102(d) eliminated any requirement that the earlier application provide § 112 support for the subject matter relied upon as prior art. The Federal Circuit found that distinction unpersuasive. Section 100(i) identifies the inquiry used to determine a claimed invention’s effective filing date, but it does not alter § 102(d)(2)’s requirement that a reference be substantively “entitled” to priority under § 119.

Accordingly, the Federal Circuit concluded that to establish Carrier as prior art as of its provisional filing date, Align had to show that Carrier’s provisional application provided written description support for at least one of Carrier’s published claims. Because the Board had not made that factual determination, the Court vacated the final written decision and remanded.