Minimum Wages Adjusted Across the USA

On July 1, 2026, new minimum wage rates will take effect in numerous localities nationwide.

Many California employers—especially those in the health care sector—may need to adjust payroll settings, as statutory health care worker wage rates (explained in detail here and here) and many local rates will change at the year’s half-way mark. Plus, one state and several cities and counties beyond the Golden State will likewise raise their general minimum wage. Note that some locations mandate more than one rate, basing wage requirements on employer size, industry, or region. Employers should review these changes, set forth in the chart below, and ensure ongoing compliance.

Alaska employers should be aware that the state adjusts its minimum salary threshold for overtime exemption based on the minimum wage. Accordingly, the salary threshold will increase from $1,040 to $1,120 per week on July 1, 2026.

One more change comes later in the year: Florida’s minimum wage will increase from $14.00 to $15.00 on September 30, 2026.

Minimum Wage Increases: New Rates Effective July 1, 2026

Gianna Ferraro contributed to this article

ENDNOTES

[1] Applies to hotels with 60 or more guest rooms.

[2] Applies to hotels with 100 or more guest rooms.

[3] “Government Supported Employees” are defined as employees who are: (1) under the age of 18 and employed as an after-school or summer employee in a bona fide training or apprenticeship program in a position that is subsidized by the federal, state, or local government; or (2) over the age 55 and employed by a Nonprofit Corporation that provides social welfare services as a core mission to individuals who are over age 55 and is in a position that is subsidized by federal, state, or local government.

[4] Covers the area within the urban growth boundary, including parts of Clackamas, Multnomah, and Washington Counties.

[5] Covers Benton, Clatsop, Columbia, Deschutes, Hood River, Jackson, Josephine, Lane, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Polk, Tillamook, Wasco, Yamhill, and parts of Clackamas, Multnomah, and Washington Counties outside the urban growth boundary.

[6] Covers Baker, Coos, Crook, Curry, Douglas, Gilliam, Grant, Harney, Jefferson, Klamath, Lake, Malheur, Morrow, Sherman, Umatilla, Union, Wallowa, and Wheeler Counties.

[7] The minimum wage laws in Everett and Renton, Washington both define mid-sized employers as those with 15–499 employees or an annual gross revenue over $2 million.