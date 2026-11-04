Midterm Election Results in Divided Government for the 120th Congress

Highlighted below are public policy matters likely to be discussed, debated, and pursued during the next Congress, on which Van Ness Feldman has demonstrated experience supporting client objectives. Energy affordability, reliability, and infrastructure Electricity demand and system adequacy will remain a defining issue. The U.S. Energy Information Administration’s 2026 outlook identifies data-center server use as a major factor in projected electricity-consumption growth and emphasizes that capacity decisions depend on policy, regulation, resource availability, and market conditions. Congress is likely to examine generation adequacy, transmission build-out, interconnection, utility and customer costs, and the federal role in siting and permitting. Democrat-led committees are positioned to seek to protect or restore clean-energy incentives and federal support that the Administration has narrowed, delayed, or redirected, while increasing scrutiny of fossil-fuel leasing, LNG policy, pipeline approvals, and emissions. The Administration likely will emphasize production, exports, affordability, reliability, and deregulation. Nuclear energy, hydropower, geothermal, carbon capture, storage, and certain critical-mineral initiatives are expected to attract cross-party support, though program design and funding will remain contested. Environmental regulation and enforcement Expect sustained conflict over Clean Air Act (CAA), Clean Water Act (CWA), Endangered Species Act (ESA), and National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) implementation, greenhouse-gas standards, environmental justice, chemical and waste regulation, methane, vehicle policy, and the scope of federal enforcement. Democratic leaders are expected to use hearings and the appropriations process to test whether agencies followed statutory procedures, considered scientific evidence, and implemented congressional directives. The Administration is likely to defend its interpretation of governing statutes and its regulatory priorities. Stakeholders should anticipate overlapping rulemakings, legislative proposals, state actions, and judicial review. Permitting and project delivery Both parties are likely to face pressure to accelerate infrastructure and resource projects, but they will differ over standards, judicial review, community engagement, mitigation, and the allocation of federal and state authority. Negotiations are expected to encompass NEPA processes, federal land authorizations, water permits, species consultation, transmission siting, pipeline and export infrastructure, and coordination among agencies. The most viable reforms will pair speed and accountability with clearer decision points, better interagency coordination, early stakeholder engagement, and predictable mitigation obligations. Public lands, offshore resources, and critical minerals The Democratic led 120th Congress is expected to challenge expanded leasing or reduced protections on federal lands and waters, while promoting conservation, recreation, habitat restoration, and tribal consultation. The Administration will continue to prioritize domestic resource production and streamlined approvals. Critical minerals may bridge the divide where proposals combine domestic supply, processing, recycling, community safeguards, and strategic security objectives. Wildlife, species, forests, and water ESA implementation is likely to become a major oversight and appropriations issue, including listing and critical-habitat decisions, consultation, recovery planning, mitigation, and agency resources. Forest management debates are expected to focus on wildfire, hazardous fuels, timber, restoration, and community protection. Water policy will continue to focus on drought, western infrastructure, drinking water, wastewater, watershed restoration, flood resilience, and the federal role in project finance and technical assistance. Strategic considerations for stakeholders Build a two-branch strategy. Treat Congress and the Administration as separate decision centers, with courts, states, and communities as additional centers of influence.

Treat Congress and the Administration as separate decision centers, with courts, states, and communities as additional centers of influence. Lead with implementation facts. Quantify effects on reliability, cost, jobs, timelines, emissions, conservation outcomes, and local communities. Identify workable statutory or administrative language

Quantify effects on reliability, cost, jobs, timelines, emissions, conservation outcomes, and local communities. Identify workable statutory or administrative language Prepare for oversight before receiving an inquiry. Align records, witnesses, technical experts, and public statements. Understand committee jurisdiction and the legislative purpose of requests.

Align records, witnesses, technical experts, and public statements. Understand committee jurisdiction and the legislative purpose of requests. Pursue bipartisan durability. Policies supported only by one party are more vulnerable to reversal. Regional alliances and unusual coalitions can create staying power.

Policies supported only by one party are more vulnerable to reversal. Regional alliances and unusual coalitions can create staying power. Engage early. Committee agendas, appropriations requests, nominations, and rulemaking records take shape well before public votes or final agency action.