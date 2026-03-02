Middle East Conflict Impacts International Business and Global Mobility
Monday, March 2, 2026
Highlights
  • The international conflict in the Middle East has impacted international business and global mobility due to flight disruptions, airspace closures, and suspensions of border operations.
  • Travelers to the United States may anticipate heightened security efforts, logistical challenges, and visa processing delays, potentially impacting in-person operations in the United States.
  • In response, employers, together with business and leisure travelers, should review current travel and business continuity plans.

The onset of an international conflict in the Middle East involving the United States, Israel, Iran, and other nations has led to thousands of flight cancellations and widespread travel disruptions, significantly impacting international business operations and global mobility.

Airspace across the Middle East remained closed as of Monday, with impacts to business travel and global mobility spanning the globe from Germany to Indonesia. Multiple commercial airlines have suspended flights, leading to a ripple effect worldwide. Further, certain land borders and cruise terminals have shuttered operations, leading to an inability of leisure and business travelers alike to return to their countries of residence.

Many consulates have curtailed or suspended operations, leading to delays in visa processing, the rescheduling of long-awaited interviews and appointments, and a pause in routine services provided to citizens, with consequential effects on global mobility and U.S. immigration. For instance, the U.S. Department of State has ordered all non-emergency U.S. government personnel, as well as U.S. citizens, to depart the country immediately. The U.S. mission in Jerusalem has authorized the departure of non-emergency staff, while the U.S. Embassy in Qatar, as well as the U.S. Embassy in Kuwait among others, have issued shelter-in-place orders for all personnel.

These directives have impacted visa operations in, but not limited to, the following ways:

The U.S. Department of State has encouraged individuals physically present outside of the U.S. to closely monitor security alerts issued by the nearest U.S. embassy or consulate. U.S. nationals should consider enrolling in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive the latest security alerts, as well as follow the “U.S. Department of State – Security Updates for U.S. Citizens” channel on the Meta messaging platform, WhatsApp.

With respect to entry into the U.S., immigration practitioners have observed heightened security efforts upon arrival of non-citizen clients in the U.S. For example, those traveling from the Middle East have been subjected to additional questions. Such intensified screening efforts, leading to longer processing times upon arrival, are exacerbated by the suspension of Global Entry. Overall, travelers should account for extra time in transit as well as upon inspection at arrival.

Barnes & Thornburg encourages employers to closely monitor travel disruptions, take action to confirm the safety of known business travelers, and review upcoming international business travel for all employees. Further, employers are encouraged to communicate with any employees traveling for leisure to avoid any disruption to business operations as a result of a delay or inability to return to the U.S.

