Michigan’s New Construction Zone Speed Cameras: What It Means for Your Commute

Every time you drive through a construction zone, there are workers only feet away from your vehicle. They are paving roads, repairing bridges, and maintaining the infrastructure that keeps Michigan moving. A recent fatal construction zone accident in Ingham County highlights how quickly driver negligence in these zones can turn deadly, and how the state’s new speed cameras are already making enforcement more immediate.

Why Construction Zones Are So Dangerous

Construction zones change the rules of the road. Lanes narrow, traffic patterns shift, and the margin for error shrinks. Road workers have no barrier between themselves and passing vehicles, which means a distracted or speeding driver poses a direct threat to human life.According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, most work zone crashes are caused by inattentive or distracted drivers, and a single moment of inattention can be irreversible.

Speed is one of the most common factors in construction zone crashes. When a driver is going too fast, reaction time decreases, and the consequences of losing control become more severe. Fatal work zone crashes happen most often between May and September, meaning the summer construction season is also the deadliest time for the workers building and maintaining Michigan roads. In 2024 alone, 28 people were killed in Michigan work zone crashes, a 17% increase from the year before.

The broader trend on Michigan roads reinforces the urgency. According to the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning, traffic fatalities have remained high over the past five years, hovering above 1,000 deaths annually.

Stricter Penalties Are Taking Effect

Fines for speeding in work zones already exceed those forstandard speeding tickets under Michigan law. Now the state is adding automated speed cameras to work zones that will issue tickets to drivers going 10 mph or more over the posted limit, according to the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office.These measures come as preliminary 2025 data from the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning show the problem persists, with nearly 6,000 work zone crashes, 24 fatalities, and more than 1,199 injuries recorded in that year alone.

6 Safe Driving Habits in Construction Zones

Follow the posted speed limit. Work zone speed limits are not suggestions. They are set based on the specific conditions of that area, including how close workers are to traffic and how quickly road conditions change. Eliminate distractions. Put your phone down and keep your eyes on the road before entering a work zone.A moment of distraction at highway speeds can be catastrophic, and distracted drivers are a leading cause of work zone crashes in Michigan. Increase your following distance. Construction zones often involve sudden stops and unexpected slowdowns.The highest number of work zone crashes occur when lanes are closed, so leaving extra space between your vehicle and the car ahead gives you more time to react. Watch for workers and flaggers. Construction workers and flaggers direct traffic for a reason. Follow their instructions and be prepared to stop. Merge early. When lanes close ahead, do not race to the merge point. Moving over early reduces the chance of sudden lane changes and rear-end collisions. Stay patient. Construction zones can be frustrating, especially during a long commute, but no delay is worth someone’s life.Across Michigan, nearly 289,000 total crashes were reported in 2024, and thousands of them happened in work zones where someone was just trying to do their job.

Legal Consequences for a Construction Zone Accident

Speeding or driving recklessly through a construction zone and injuring a worker carries serious legal consequences in Michigan. A driver may face criminal charges in addition to civil liability. Families of workers killed in construction zone accidents have the right to pursue a wrongful death claim, and injured workers can seek compensation for their injuries.Every driver has the ability to make these zones safer.