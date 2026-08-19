Michigan Fatal Crashes Increase Despite National Improvement

Pedestrian safety continues to be a pressing traffic issue in Michigan. Preliminary national data shows pedestrian deaths fell for a third straight year in 2025, but Michigan moved in the opposite direction. Data from the Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA) shows pedestrian fatalities in Michigan rose significantly in 2025, pointing to the ongoing risks pedestrians face on Michigan roads.

If you or a loved one has been injured in a Michigan pedestrian accident, understanding these statistics can help explain why pedestrian safety remains a major public concern throughout the state.

Michigan’s Pedestrian Deaths Rose 16.7% in a Single Year

According to the GHSA’s preliminary 2025 data, Michigan recorded:

182 pedestrian fatalities in 2025

156 pedestrian fatalities in 2024

26 more deaths than the year before

16.7% year-over-year increase

While the country as a whole saw pedestrian deaths drop 7%, Michigan was one of only 17 states where fatalities increased in 2025.

How 2025 Compares Against Recent Years

Pedestrian fatalities in Michigan have fluctuated since the pandemic:

Year Pedestrian Fatalities 2019 149 2020 175 2021 183 2022 173 2023 183 2024 156 2025 (Preliminary) 182

The 2025 preliminary total of 182 came within one death of Michigan’s record high of 183, after a brief dip in 2024.

Michigan’s Pedestrian Fatality Rate Also Increased

GHSA also tracks pedestrian deaths per 100,000 residents, accounting for population changes over time. Michigan’s rate rose from 1.54 deaths per 100,000 people in 2024 to 1.80 in 2025. Michigan’s rate is still lower than several states in the South and West; however, the increase shows that pedestrian safety worsened statewide during 2025.

Michigan Had One of the Steepest Increases in the Country

Michigan saw one of the biggest jumps in pedestrian fatalities of any state in 2025. In terms of year-over-year increases, Michigan ranked among the highest nationwide:

North Carolina: +94

Illinois: +29

Michigan: +26

Ohio: +20

Virginia: +13

The Good News: Walkable Michigan Cities Are Part of a National Turnaround

Nationally, GHSA projects 6,732 pedestrian deaths in 2025, about 505 fewer than 2024 and a 7% decline overall, the third consecutive year of improvement. That progress is especially encouraging for Michigan’s most walkable communities.

Cities like Ann Arbor have spent years investing in sidewalks, marked crosswalks, pedestrian islands, and lower speed limits in busy areas, the types of infrastructure improvements GHSA credits with driving the national decline. Ann Arbor consistently ranks among the most walkable cities in Michigan, with dense sidewalk networks connecting neighborhoods to schools, downtown, and the University of Michigan campus. Other walkable Michigan communities, including Royal Oak, Ferndale, and East Lansing, have made similar investments in recent years.

Why Walking Near Traffic Is So Dangerous

GHSA’s research points to several factors behind fatal pedestrian crashes nationwide:

Higher vehicle speeds increase the severity of injuries.

SUVs and pickup trucks cause greater impact of force than smaller cars.

Most fatal crashes occur after dark, a concern as fall brings earlier sunsets during school pickup and drop-off times.

Driver distraction continues to rise.

Hit-and-run crashes remain common.

Alcohol impairment still plays a role in many fatal crashes.

Michigan’s Response to the Problem

Michigan’s Office of Highway Safety Planning has been working with driver training programs across the state to build pedestrian safety education into the curriculum for new drivers, and the state is also considering legislation that would require driver training programs to cover Michigan’s Move Over law. Michigan is also one of several states providing law enforcement officers with specialized training in laws that protect pedestrians and other vulnerable road users. Teen drivers returning to the road after summer break make this kind of training especially timely.

A Season for Extra Caution

Back-to-school season means more foot traffic near schools, bus stops, and residential streets, right as evenings start getting darker earlier. Drivers should slow down and stay alert around school zones, crosswalks, and neighborhoods, especially in the early morning and late afternoon. Pedestrians, including kids walking or biking to school, should use marked crossings, wear visible clothing once it gets dark earlier, and avoid distractions like phones while near traffic.

Injured in a Michigan Pedestrian Accident?

Pedestrian accidents frequently result in catastrophic injuries because pedestrians have virtually no protection from the force of a motor vehicle collision. Victims may suffer:

When a pedestrian is struck because of distracted driving, speeding, failure to yield, impaired driving, or other negligent conduct, Michigan law may allow the injured victim or surviving family members to pursue compensation for medical expenses, lost wages, pain and suffering, and other damages.