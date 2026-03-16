Michigan Family Cemeteries- Preserving Your Land and Legacy

For Michigan landowners seeking to combine their family legacy with the perpetual care of their land, private family cemeteries offer a unique and meaningful option. Establishing a family cemetery can reflect deeply held values, fulfill end-of-life planning goals, and ensure long-term stewardship of a portion of your property.

Why Consider a Family Cemetery?

Creating a family cemetery links generational belonging with meaningful care of the land, and can have emotional, communal, and spiritual significance. Establishing a family cemetery can reflect your values, fulfill end-of-life planning goals, and ensure perpetual stewardship of your property.

Land Requirements Under Michigan Law

Michigan law allows family burial grounds under certain conditions. According to MCL § 128.111, a family cemetery may be established on privately owned land if:

The land is outside of city or village limits.

The cemetery is one acre or less in size.

The tract is used exclusively for burying family members.

Legal Considerations for Michigan Cemeteries

Varnum attorneys help landowners navigate the legal and regulatory requirements of creating a private cemetery, including:

Michigan Cemetery Law

File the necessary documents with your township, county health department, and register of deeds.

Once approved and recorded, the cemetery parcel is exempt from real property taxes.

Zoning

Most Michigan municipalities regulate land use, including private cemeteries.

Rural properties may allow family cemeteries “by right,” while others require a special land-use permit or variance.

Recordkeeping

A licensed funeral director must certify the death certificate and supervise internment.

Maintain accurate records of deeds, covenants, and easements to ensure perpetual care and ease of transfer.

Health and Safety Compliance

County health departments may impose rules on burial depth, soil conditions, and proximity to water.

Michigan law requires burials to be at least 3½ feet below the natural surface.

Township ordinances may regulate grave markers, caskets, and other requirements.

Planning for Perpetuity

Michigan presumes burial sites are permanent. Disinterment or relocation typically requires court approval, written family consent, and authorization from the health department. Advance planning ensures your family cemetery remains undisturbed and properly maintained. Options include:

Formal Registration

Apply for eligibility with local authorities.

Record a deed with the county register of deeds to create a permanent designation.

The deed may include covenants and exempt the land from property taxes.

Plan for long-term care, including funding a maintenance trust if necessary.

Conservation Easement