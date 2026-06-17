Michigan Bicycle Laws You Should Know This Summer

Summer is the prime cycling season in Michigan. Whether you are commuting to work, exploring a local trail, or getting outside with the family, it is important to understand thelaw before hitting the road. Michigan treats bicycles as vehicles under the Michigan Vehicle Code, meaning cyclists have the same rights and the same responsibilities as drivers. Below is a breakdown of the key rules that apply to anyone riding on Michigan roads.

You Must Follow Traffic Laws

Cyclists must obey traffic signals, stop at red lights and stop signs, yield when required, and follow right-of-way rules just like any driver. Riding through a stop sign or ignoring a traffic signal is not only unsafe but also against the law.

Road Position and Lane Use

When riding at a speed slower than traffic, Michigan law says cyclists must stay as far to the right as is safe and possible. Moving away from the right edge is permitted in several situations, such as when preparing for a left turn, passing another cyclist or vehicle, avoiding a hazard or drain opening, or when the lane is too narrow for a vehicle to safely pass.On one-way roads with two or more lanes, cyclists may ride near the left curb.

Side-by-Side Riding

Michigan law allows two cyclists to ride side by side on public roads, but groups of three or more may not spread across a lane.

Sidewalks and Bike Lanes

State law does not require cyclists to ride on the sidewalk, but it does allow it in most areas.Cyclists on sidewalks must yield to pedestrians and give an audible signal before passing them. Some cities have local ordinances that restrict sidewalk cycling in certain areas, so it is worth checking local rules before riding somewhere new.

Bike lanes are not obligatory to use even when one is available, although using one is generally the safer choice.

Helmet Use Is Not Required for Most Riders

Michigan does not require helmets for traditional bicycle riders of any age, with one exception. Riders under 18 on a Class 3 electric bike, an e-bike able tospeed up to 28 mph, are required to wear one. For everyone else, helmet use is a personal choice under state law, but it is strongly recommended. Head injuries are a leading cause of serious harm in bicycle crashes, and a properly fitted helmet remains one of the most effective ways to reduce that risk.

Lights and Reflectors at Night

Michigan law mandates that cyclists use lights and reflectors when riding between half an hour after sunset and half an hour before sunrise. A white front light must be visibleat least 500 feet away. The rear of the bike must have a red reflector visible from 100 to 600 feet, or a red rear lamp visible from 500 feet, and both may be used together. Riding at night without proper lighting is a violation of state law and significantly increases the risk of a crash.

Working Brakes Are Required

Every bicycle ridden on Michigan public roads must have brakes capable of making the wheels skid on dry, level pavement. A bike without functioning brakes is not roadlegal.

Hand Signals for Turns and Stops

Cyclists are expected to signal their intentions just as drivers do. Michigan law specifies the proper hand signals:

Left turn: Extend the left hand and arm horizontally

Right turn: Either extend the left hand and arm upward, or extend the right hand and arm horizontally

Stop or slow down: Extend the left hand and arm downward

No Registration or Insurance Needed

Bicycles do not need to be registered, licensed, or insured in Michigan. However, cyclists injured in acrash involving a motor vehicle may still qualify for Michigan no-fault insurance benefits, which can cover medical expenses and other losses resulting from the accident.

Injured in a Bicycle Accident in Michigan?

Michigan law gives cyclists clear rights on the road, but accidents still happen even when every rule is followed.