Michigan Bankruptcy Exemptions Set to Rise Nearly 11% Effective April 1, 2026
Friday, February 20, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

A bankruptcy debtor in Michigan may choose whether to use the exemptions provided under either federal or state law to “exempt” out a certain amount of property from the bankruptcy estate and use it for a fresh start. Every three years on April 1, the dollar amounts in the federal Bankruptcy Code are adjusted to account for inflation. The federal dollar amounts last were increased on April 1, 2025, and are not slated for another increase until April 2028.

Michigan bankruptcy exemptions also increase every three years to adjust for inflation. For cases filed on or after April 1, 2026, they will increase by approximately 10.9%. (For comparison, the increase three years ago was approximately 14%).

Most Michigan debtors who file for bankruptcy protection rely on the federal Bankruptcy Code exemptions because they usually provide the most protection in aggregate. Some, however, will opt for the state-specific exemptions because they provide greater protection for specific assets the debtor wishes to shield. For example, the federal exemption for equity in a debtor’s residence is currently $31,575. The corresponding Michigan state exemption for most debtors is currently $46,125 and will rise to $51,150 for cases filed on or after April 1. The Michigan residence exemption for those who are 65 years of age or older or disabled will rise from the current value of $69,200 to $76,725. Thus, unmarried debtors with home equity sometimes find the state exemptions more favorable. The comparison is slightly more complicated for married couples, but similar logic applies. For these and other similar reasons, both debtors and creditors should take notice when the Michigan exemption limits are adjusted.

© 2026 Miller, Canfield, Paddock and Stone PLC

Current Public Notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Miller Canfield

Michigan Enacts Statewide Classroom Cellphone Ban for K–12 Public Schools Beginning 2026–27
by: Ahmad Chehab , James M. Crowley
UPDATE on the H-1B Selection System for FY 2027 Registration Season
by: Christopher M. Dutot , Rebecca M. Noeske
What Every Employer Should Know About MIOSHA Top 10 Citations of 2025
by: D. Kyle Bierlein
'Void' Judgments Are Not Void After All
by: Ronald A. Spinner , Jonathan S. Green
TRIO SSS Funding- Feb. 1 Deadline for Schools to Seek Relief
by: Carrick D. Craig , Eftiola Greco
Department of State Pauses Immigrant Visa Processing for 75 Countries Effective January 21, 2026
by: Julianne Cassin Sharp , Christopher M. Dutot
Sixth Circuit Holds Interest & Ability Required to Add Teams, Signals Title IX Athletics Regs Outdated
by: Ahmad Chehab , Scott R. Eldridge
U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Announces Shorter Validity Periods for Certain Employment Authorization Documents
by: Julianne Cassin Sharp , Christopher M. Dutot
DHS Finalizes Weighted H 1B Selection System for FY 2027 Registration Season Effective February 27, 2026
by: Julianne Cassin Sharp , Christopher M. Dutot
E-Alert: Deadline Imminent for SECURE 2.0 Amendments to Tax-Exempt 457(b) Plans
by: Brian T. Gallagher , Katina K. Gorman
Price Tags and Personal and Competitor Data- States Step Up Algorithmic Pricing Regulation
by: Anita C. Marinelli , Kimberly L. Scott
Pricing Algorithms – Price Tags and Personal and Competitor Data- States Step Up Algorithmic Pricing Regulation
by: Anita C. Marinelli , Kimberly L. Scott
IRS Published 2026 Inflation-Adjusted Plan Limits
by: Brian T. Gallagher , Katina K. Gorman

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 