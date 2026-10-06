Mexico’s Prevention of Psychosocial Risks Standard: Compliance Review Tips

Quick Hits

The obligations included in Mexico’s NOM-035 are contingent on the number of employees in the workplace; however, in all cases, employers must ensure the prevention of psychosocial risks through a policy.

Employers that fail to comply with NOM-035 may be subject to fines ranging from $29,327.50 Mexican pesos ($1,623.06 USD) to $586,550.00 Mexican pesos ($32,464.37 USD).

Employers’ Main Obligations

Under NOM-035, employers must comply with, and keep evidence of compliance with, the following obligations:

Psychosocial risk policy: All employers must have a policy covering the prevention of psychosocial risks, the prevention of workplace violence, and the promotion of a favorable organizational environment.

Prevention, identification, and control measures: Employers must adopt measures to prevent, identify, and control psychosocial risks and to ensure a favorable organizational environment. These measures and prevention elements may be included in the psychosocial risk policy.

Identification of employees exposed to traumatic events: Employers must identify employees who have experienced severe traumatic events related to the workplace and refer them to a social security institution or a private mental health provider.

Evaluations: Employers with sixteen or more employees must carry out evaluations of employees exposed to workplace violence or psychosocial risk factors when there are signs or symptoms of health effects and the risk analysis so indicates, or when workplace violence complaints have been filed. In addition, the evaluation of psychosocial risk factors must be carried out at least every two years.

or more employees must carry out evaluations of employees exposed to workplace violence or psychosocial risk factors when there are signs or symptoms of health effects and the risk analysis so indicates, or when workplace violence complaints have been filed. In addition, the evaluation of psychosocial risk factors must be carried out at least every two years. Recordkeeping: Employers must keep records of the evaluation results, the control measures adopted, and the names of workers who underwent examinations and were found to have been exposed to psychosocial risk factors, workplace violence, or severe traumatic events.

General Compliance Review

In light of the NOM-035 anniversary, answering the following questions may help employers while they are reviewing their policies and procedures.