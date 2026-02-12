Mexico’s Labor Law in 2026- Key Developments Include Workplace Violence Prevention and 40-Hour Workweek

The first two months of 2026 have already delivered significant developments in Mexican labor law. From new workplace violence prevention obligations to the long-awaited forty-hour workweek amendment to the Federal Labor Law advancing through the General Congress of the United Mexican States, here’s what employers need to know.

Quick Hits

Employers must provide mandatory training on preventing workplace violence.

An amendment to the Federal Labor Law that would gradually reduce the standard workweek to forty hours by 2030 is making advances through the legislature, and if enacted, will enter into force on May 1, 2026.

Workplace Violence Prevention Amendments Now in Effect

On January 15, 2026, a decree was published in the Official Gazette of the Federation (Diario Oficial de la Federación (DOF)) reforming several laws, including the Federal Labor Law. These reforms focus on preventing workplace violence and discrimination and have a special focus on protecting women.

Employers must:

ensure work environments are free from discrimination and violence; guarantee substantive equality between women and men; and provide mandatory training on preventing violence, especially against women.

The reform also establishes a joint obligation for both employers and employees to maintain violence-free workplaces.

The Forty-Hour Workweek Amendment

On February 10, 2026, Senate of the Republic committees unanimously approved the forty-hour workweek amendment and on February 11, 2026, it was discussed and approved in the plenary session of the Senate. Hence, the project will continue its legislative course to the Chamber of Deputies. With the current administration’s supermajorities in both chambers, final approval is widely expected this year.

If the project is approved as currently drafted, the key takeaways are:

the constitutional amendment would enter into force on May 1, 2026 (Labor Day in Mexico); reduction of the work schedule will be gradual, beginning January 1, 2027 (forty-six hours), followed by forty-four hours in 2028, forty-two in 2029, and reaching forty hours by 2030; no wage reductions—wages would remain as they are currently; no difference on shifts (day, mix, night); two minimum rest days; a revised overtime framework with enhanced pay rates; and a requirement for employers to implement electronic time tracking.

The amendment is not final yet, but employers may want to start planning for compliance with the various provisions since approval is almost certain.

