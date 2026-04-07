Sergio Olivares Partner Olivares Patent Group
Sergio L. Olivares

Email

+52 (55) 5322 3000 EXT. 3201
Bio and Articles
Daniel Sánchez co-chair, OLIVARES Litigation, Patent Teams
Daniel Sánchez

Email

+52 (55) 5322 3000 EXT. 3210
Bio and Articles
Mexico Introduces New Corrective Mechanism for Priority Documentation
Tuesday, April 7, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

The amendments to the Federal Law for the Protection of Industrial Property (FLPIP), published today, introduce a corrective mechanism applicable to the submission of priority documents in patent, utility model, and industrial design applications.

Under Mexican law, applicants claiming priority must submit a certified copy of the priority document and, where applicable, its Spanish translation within three months from the Mexican filing date of the application.

The amendments now provide that, if IMPI identifies the omission or deficiency of such documentation, it may, upon expiration of the three-month term, require the applicant to submit the corresponding documentation within a five-business-day period.

Failure to comply with such requirement within the prescribed term will result in the priority right being deemed not claimed.

This mechanism introduces a limited opportunity to remedy omissions in priority documentation, which was previously unavailable under Mexican law.

However, given that this corrective window is triggered only after the expiration of the original three-month term, the five-business-day period may in practice be too short to obtain and submit the certified priority document and its Spanish translation, where applicable. 

It is also unclear how this mechanism will be applied to industrial design applications designating Mexico under the Hague System. However, it is expected that this amendment may open the door for IMPI to allow applicants an opportunity to remedy such deficiencies in those cases.

While this change provides an additional safeguard for applicants, it reinforces the importance of timely compliance with priority requirements.

The transitory provisions clarify that these amendments will enter into force on the day following their publication, while pending applications will continue to be prosecuted under the legal framework in force at the time they were initiated.

Further developments are anticipated, as the implementing Regulations of the Law are still pending issuance and are expected to be published in the near term.

© 2005-2026 OLIVARES Y COMPAÑIA S.C.

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF DISPOSITION OF COLLATERAL: Red Lion Circle Partners, LLC
Published: 2 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Art Lending, Inc.
Published: 31 March, 2026
NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION: Clear View Productions, Inc.
Published: 27 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Arc Burger, LLC
Published: 26 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: ILFM LLC
Published: 26 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 345 7th AVENUE REALTY MEZZ LLC
Published: 23 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF 363 SALE: Nu Style Landscape & Development, LLC
Published: 20 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: KDW REALTY, LLC
Published: 19 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Simpler Postage, Inc. aka EasyPost
Published: 17 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: ONYX SWNG TIC 1 LLC
Published: 9 March, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from OLIVARES

Mexico Introduces Restoration of Priority Rights for Patent, Utility Model and Industrial Design Applications
by: Sergio L. Olivares , Daniel Sánchez
Mexico Reduces Prosecution Timelines
by: Sergio L. Olivares , Daniel Sánchez
Mexico Introduces Provisional Patent Applications
by: Sergio L. Olivares , Daniel Sánchez
Reinstatement of Rights Following Missed Prosecution Deadlines
by: Sergio L. Olivares , Daniel Sánchez
Amendment to the Federal Law for the Protection of Industrial Property- What Changes in Trademarks and Contentious Proceedings?
by: Sergio L. Olivares , Gustavo A. Alcocer
Guidelines for the Application of the Tax Incentive for Film and Audiovisual Production
by: Luis C. Schmidt , Jaime Rodríguez
Implications of the Rules of the Pharmaceutical Investment Promotion Committee in México.
by: Gustavo A. Alcocer , Alejandro Luna Fandiño
Constitutional Reform Decree on the Reduction of the Workweek
by: Luis C. Schmidt , Jaime Rodríguez
Decree Granting a Tax Incentive for Film and Audiovisual Production.
by: Luis C. Schmidt , Jaime Rodríguez
Nearshoring in Mexico: Corporate Challenges and Corporate Structuring for Foreign Investment.
by: Gustavo A. Alcocer
WIPO Issues a Recommendation for the Designation of IMPI as an ISA/IPEA Authority.
by: Rommy Morales , Sergio L. Olivares
Comprehensive Reform of the General Health Law in Mexico
by: Gustavo A. Alcocer , Alejandro Luna Fandiño
Amendment on Declarations of Tangible and Intangible Cultural Heritage
by: Luis C. Schmidt

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 