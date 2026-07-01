MESSY BUT GOOD: Texas Court Holds TCPA Does not Apply to Text Messages… Sort of
Wednesday, July 1, 2026
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Every once in a while you see really oddball TCPA decisions out there.

There was the one where a prerecorded call from an elevator was treated as outside the TCPA because it wasn’t marketing (weird.)

There was the one where a court enforced a consent form in an adhesion contract that didn’t comply with any of the usual rules (weird.)

And now we have a case in Texas that holds the TCPA does not apply to text messages.. like, at all.

Now this is a weird ruling because although courts are split on whether the TCPA’s DNC rules apply to the TCPA no court that I am aware of has held the TCPA just doesn’t apply to text messages period.

So let’s dive in.

In Uwagbi v. Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC 2026 WL 1804231 (S.D. Tex. June 23, 2026) Plaintiff sued defendant claiming receipt of unwanted “prerecorded text messages.” Defendant moved to dismiss the claim and the Plaintiff did not respond to the motion– so you see where this is going.

Since Plaintiff failed to respond the court was free to treat the motion as unopposed and merely dismiss the case. But the Court conducted an “independent review” of the record and reached its own odd conclusion about texts and the TCPA:

Based on the Court’s own independent review of the record in this matter, the Court finds that the communications in question in this case are nothing more than text messages and that no call was made. Based on the foregoing, and the Fifth Circuit’s clear guidance that the TCPA only applies when a prerecorded voice actually plays, the Court finds that the TCPA is inapplicable here. As such, the Court finds that Defendant’s motion should be granted.

Huh?

Now this is a bit jumbled but what it comes down to is the Court applying apples (prerecorded call analysis) to oranges (SMS messages) and concluding because a text message does not play a voice it is not actionable.

This is a really interesting but ultimately incorrect (in my view) approach that likely only works in this case because plaintiff alleged his text messages were “prerecorded”– so really this is more of a “sms-messages-aren’t-prerecorded-calls” case than a “SMS-messages-aren’t-covered-by-TCPA” case but the court’s ruling appears broader than that.

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