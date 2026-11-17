Executive Summary

Nine merchant and retail trade associations have filed two separate lawsuits in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia challenging federal agency actions that purport to preempt the Illinois Interchange Fee Prohibition Act (IFPA). The first lawsuit challenges the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency’s (OCC) April 29, 2026 interim final rule and separate order concluding that the National Bank Act (NBA) preempts the IFPA as applied to national banks and federal savings associations. The second lawsuit challenges the National Credit Union Administration’s (NCUA) June 9, 2026 interim final rule, which concludes that the Federal Credit Union Act (FCUA) preempts the IFPA as applied to federal credit unions.

The plaintiffs contend that neither agency had statutory authority to reach its preemption conclusion and that the agencies violated the Administrative Procedure Act (APA) by issuing the rules without notice and an opportunity for public comment. They also argue that the agencies acted arbitrarily and capriciously by failing to adequately consider the effect of the IFPA on banks, credit unions, merchants and consumers, and by failing to address evidence and arguments opposing preemption. The OCC complaint additionally raises challenges under procedural provisions of the NBA that govern agency preemption determinations.

The lawsuits are significant because they directly challenge the validity of the agency actions on which financial institutions have relied in seeking to prevent enforcement of the IFPA when it becomes effective on July 1, 2027. The challenges are distinct from the underlying litigation in Illinois, in which the federal district court for the Northern District of Illinois has entered injunctions barring enforcement of the IFPA against specified categories of financial institutions and payment card networks. The district court’s September 2026 ruling extended injunctive relief to federal credit unions based on the NCUA rule, but expressly did not decide the rule’s validity under the APA because that issue was not then before it.

The complaints also raise a question about the FDIC’s separate September 2026 proposed rule addressing the application of host-state laws to out-of-state state banks under Section 24(j) of the Federal Deposit Insurance Act. That proposal relies in part on the OCC’s IFPA preemption action and would extend similar protection to out-of-state state banks providing services in a host state, including banks without branches there. The plaintiffs have not yet filed a comparable challenge to the FDIC action because it is not yet a final rule

For a more-detailed description of these two new lawsuits and their implications for the separate litigation pending in the 10th Circuit, click HERE.