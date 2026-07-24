Meet the Presenters: Legal AI Demo Day (Summer 2026)

Legal AI tools are moving beyond general-purpose chatbots and into increasingly specialized legal workflows. On August 11, 2026, the National Law Review, WashU Law, and Wickard will host Legal AI Demo Day: Summer 2026, a free virtual program featuring rapid, eight-minute demonstrations from nine legal technology companies.

The participating products address a wide range of use cases, including litigation fact management, automated timekeeping, real estate due diligence, discovery workflows, privileged meeting intelligence, small-firm matter management, securities disclosure compliance, judicial case preparation, and workers’ compensation defense.

Rather than relying on conventional presentations or sales pitches, each company will demonstrate its product in action. Below is a preview of the participating companies and the legal workflows their technologies are designed to support.

Mary Technology

Mary Technology is an AI-powered fact-management platform designed to help litigation teams organize large and disordered case records.

The platform reviews case documents and converts the information into a structured, searchable, and verifiable factual record. Extracted facts, people, and dates remain linked to their underlying source materials, allowing lawyers to build chronologies, conduct factual analysis, and prepare legal work product without losing the evidentiary trail.

Mary Technology is designed for matters in which lawyers must identify significant facts across thousands of documents and establish a reliable account of what occurred.

PointOne

PointOne applies AI to attorney timekeeping, billing compliance, and law-firm analytics.

The platform passively identifies billable work and generates proposed time entries based on an attorney’s activity. It is intended to reduce the administrative burden associated with reconstructing time, improve billing accuracy, and help firms comply with client billing requirements.

PointOne may be particularly relevant to law firms seeking to minimize lost time, improve realization, and obtain better visibility into how legal work is performed.

Orbital Tech

Orbital Tech provides AI-powered due diligence tools for real estate lawyers and property professionals.

Its platform combines documents, property data, and mapping to help users identify legal and commercial risks associated with a property. The technology is intended to make real estate due diligence more systematic and to surface issues that might otherwise require extensive manual review across disconnected sources.

The demonstration will provide a look at how specialized AI can support property investigations and transactional risk analysis.

Briefpoint

Briefpoint is a discovery lifecycle management, automation, and governance platform used by more than 1,000 law firms nationwide.

The platform supports the preparation and management of discovery requests, responses, objections, and related production workflows. Its tools are designed to reduce repetitive drafting while giving firms greater control over the consistency and governance of their discovery processes.

Briefpoint’s presentation will focus on how automation can be integrated into one of litigation’s most time-intensive recurring workflows.

Lua Legal

Lua Legal is a meeting-intelligence platform designed specifically around lawyers’ professional obligations, including privilege, confidentiality, and attorney control.

Lawyers can use Lua during telephone calls, video conferences, and in-person meetings. During a conversation, the platform can take notes, respond to questions, summarize documents, and generate meeting summaries and action items.

Lua distinguishes its product as “privilege-first,” meaning that legal confidentiality considerations are built into the platform’s architecture and workflow rather than added after a meeting record has been created.

Twin Counsel

Twin Counsel is developing an AI colleague for solo and small-firm lawyers.

The company describes its product as a “legal twin,” distinguishing it from tools that require lawyers to initiate each task through a separate prompt. Twin Counsel connects with a lawyer’s email, identifies active matters, and organizes information concerning parties, timelines, facts, and outstanding obligations.

The product is intended to provide smaller practices with matter-level support that more closely resembles delegation to a colleague than interaction with a standalone drafting tool.

Finiti Legal

Finiti Legal provides an AI platform for public-company disclosures and other regulated capital-markets work.

The platform helps public companies and their counsel draft, review, and benchmark filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. It incorporates filing checks, rule-based scoring, line-level revisions, provenance, and collaborative review features.

Finiti Legal’s demonstration will illustrate how legal AI can be applied in a highly regulated environment where accuracy, traceability, and consistency are central requirements.

Learned Hand

Learned Hand is a judicial AI platform designed to support courts and judges with case preparation.

The product is intended to help judicial users review filings, conduct research, prepare drafts, and manage case-related information. It reflects a growing category of legal technology developed specifically for court workflows rather than private law practice.

The demonstration will offer attendees a practical look at how AI may assist judges and court personnel while preserving institutional control over legal analysis and decision-making.

Casefriend

Casefriend is an AI-native case-management platform built for workers’ compensation defense and lien-resolution firms.

The platform combines case management, document management, email intelligence, and AI-powered case analysis within a single system. Its specialized design reflects the procedural, documentary, and deadline-driven requirements of workers’ compensation practice.

Casefriend’s presentation will demonstrate how industry-specific platforms can integrate AI into the complete lifecycle of a legal matter rather than treating AI as a separate add-on.

Event Information

Legal AI Demo Day: Summer 2026

Tuesday, August 11, 2026

1:00 to 2:30 p.m. ET

Virtual and free to attend

The program is intended for lawyers, judges, law-firm leaders, legal operations professionals, law students, and educators seeking a practical introduction to emerging legal AI products.

Register free for Legal AI Demo Day