Medical Practice Succession Planning: Unlocking Value with ESOPs

The Succession Planning Challenge Facing Medical Practices

Physician-owners of medical practices face increasing pressure to plan for ownership transitions. Nationally, 75 percent of business owners plan to exit within the next 10 years, yet only 34 percent have a documented and communicated succession plan, and fewer than one-third successfully sell their companies. The challenge is especially acute for medical practices, where the traditional partnership succession model is fading. Younger generations of physicians are less inclined to buy into partnerships, and hospital acquisitions of practices, which peaked during the COVID-19 era, have slowed.

Private equity has stepped aggressively into this void, completing approximately 500 medical practice acquisitions annually since 2020, often through management services organization (MSO) structures. Private equity transactions have become a significant succession planning and growth strategy for physician practices, but they often involve changes to governance structures, physician autonomy, and financial objectives that physician-owners should carefully evaluate.

An Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) is another ownership transition option for physician-owners evaluating succession strategies. Because ESOP transactions can use many of the same economic features as private equity, including compensation adjustments, and bank financing, an ESOP may be a viable succession planning alternative to private equity. The two structures share certain financial and transactional characteristics but differ in areas such as ownership, governance, tax treatment, and long-term objectives.

What Is an ESOP for a Medical Practice and How Does It Work?

An ESOP is a qualified retirement plan that invests primarily in employer stock and is administered by a trustee acting as a fiduciary for plan participants. It functions as both an employee benefit plan and a corporate finance tool, creating an internal market for shares of the practice.

In a leveraged ESOP transaction, physician-owners sell all or part of their equity while allowing the practice to continue operating independently under an employee ownership structure. The ESOP borrows funds to purchase shares from the current owners, and the resulting debt is repaid with tax-deductible company contributions, effectively using pre-tax dollars to retire acquisition debt. Employees receive allocations of shares over time as the loan is repaid, and their benefits grow tax-deferred until distribution.

Because state professional corporation (PC) laws typically restrict stock ownership to licensed professionals, medical practice ESOPs often use a parallel MSO structure. In this arrangement, the ESOP holds stock in the MSO rather than the PC itself, allowing decision-making authority over clinical matters to remain with licensed physicians while profits flow to the MSO and enhance ESOP share value.

ESOP vs. Private Equity for Medical Practice Succession

The structural similarities between private equity and ESOP transactions are significant, but the differences in long-term outcomes are equally important. Both approaches rely on similar earnings and compensation adjustments and use bank debt financing to fund the acquisition. However, private equity transactions also involve equity financing from investors, and often include rollover equity requirements and equity-based management incentive plans, while ESOPs do not require outside equity.

From a liquidity standpoint, private equity deals typically provide mostly cash at closing, along with potential earn-out arrangements. However they are taxable events and generally involve a plan to sell the practice again within five to seven years. In contrast, an ESOP can provide cash at closing, with the remainder of consideration structured as seller notes with optional warrants. ESOPs may also allow sellers to defer capital gains under Section 1042 and can eliminate federal income tax on future operating income in certain circumstances.

The two structures often reflect different ownership objectives. Private equity investors typically seek liquidity through a future transaction, while ESOPs are designed to support employee ownership over the long term.

Governance structures also differ between the two models. Private equity transactions often introduce investor oversight and strategic growth objectives, while ESOP structures preserve existing management and governance frameworks. In medical practice ESOP structures, clinical decision-making authority remains with licensed physicians in accordance with applicable state laws. ESOP transactions and private equity transactions also differ in ownership timeline and governance structure. ESOPs are generally designed around long-term employee ownership, while private equity investments typically include outside investor oversight and a defined investment horizon.

Tax Benefits of ESOPs for Medical Practices

One factor that distinguishes ESOPs from many other succession planning strategies is their potential tax advantages for medical practices and physician-owners.

For sellers organized as C corporations, Internal Revenue Code Section 1042 permits a rollover deferral of capital gains, provided the seller transfers at least 30 percent of company stock to the ESOP and reinvests in qualified replacement property within one year. The practical impact can be significant: On a $30 million sale with a $5 million basis, a taxable transaction could generate approximately $6.25 million in taxes, whereas an ESOP transaction using Section 1042 could result in no current tax liability. If the holder of the qualified replacement property dies, the property receives a step-up in basis, potentially eliminating the deferred gain permanently.

For practices organized as S corporations, a 100 percent ESOP-owned S corporation pays no federal income tax on operating income, freeing additional cash flow for debt service, growth initiatives, and reinvestment. At the participant level, annual share allocations are made in proportion to covered payroll, and benefits grow tax-deferred, subject to vesting schedules and diversification rights.

Key Considerations When Evaluating an ESOP

Like any ownership transition strategy, ESOPs present both opportunities and challenges. Potential benefits include tax savings, increased cash flow, physician-owner liquidity, capital gains deferral, the ability for sellers to remain involved, and the creation of an ownership culture that can support employee retention and engagement. Considerations may include transaction complexity, fiduciary oversight obligations, balance sheet leverage, and long-term repurchase obligation planning.

Private equity transactions often provide substantial upfront liquidity and access to capital for growth, while ESOPs may offer unique tax advantages, employee ownership benefits, and continuity of long-term ownership. The appropriate structure depends on the practice’s goals, ownership objectives, succession timeline, and growth strategy.

A formal ESOP feasibility study is the recommended first step for medical practices exploring this ownership model. The study typically includes a preliminary valuation, tax analysis, debt capacity modeling, and transaction design.

Physician-owners considering succession should clarify their goals regarding timing, control, and liquidity. They should then work with experienced ESOP counsel, transaction and valuation advisors, and trustees to evaluate whether an ESOP aligns with their succession, ownership, and long-term business objectives.

Nick Adamy, President at Adamy Valuation also contributed to this article.