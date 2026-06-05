McDermott+ Check-Up – June 5, 2026

This Week's Dose

Senate advances reconciliation 2.0 bill. The Senate passed the reconciliation 2.0 package, which funds ICE and CBP and includes no healthcare provisions, advancing the bill to the House.

The Senate passed the reconciliation 2.0 package, which funds ICE and CBP and includes no healthcare provisions, advancing the bill to the House. Senate HELP Committee discusses gender-affirming care for minors. Restricting or banning gender-affirming care for minors has been a priority for Republicans, notably Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee Chair Cassidy (R-LA).

Restricting or banning gender-affirming care for minors has been a priority for Republicans, notably Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee Chair Cassidy (R-LA). House Oversight fraud task force examines Ohio Medicaid HCBS program. The hearing follows the task force’s investigation into the program’s home- and community-based services (HCBS) waiver, announced in May 2026.

The hearing follows the task force’s investigation into the program’s home- and community-based services (HCBS) waiver, announced in May 2026. House Judiciary Committee debates drug patents. Members largely agreed on the value of drug patents in incentivizing pharmaceutical innovation and research.

Members largely agreed on the value of drug patents in incentivizing pharmaceutical innovation and research. House Appropriations Labor-HHS Subcommittee advances FY 2027 bill. The bill would reduce US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) funding by 4%, compared to fiscal year (FY) 2026.

The bill would reduce US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) funding by 4%, compared to fiscal year (FY) 2026. CMS issues Medicaid work requirements interim final rule. The rule details definitions and exclusions for the One Big Beautiful Bill Act’s requirement that states implement Medicaid work requirements for the expansion population by January 1, 2027.

The rule details definitions and exclusions for the One Big Beautiful Bill Act’s requirement that states implement Medicaid work requirements for the expansion population by January 1, 2027. President Trump signs new executive orders. The orders focus on revising the childhood vaccine schedule and modifying federal agency staffing.

The orders focus on revising the childhood vaccine schedule and modifying federal agency staffing. Trump administration and Ohio take program integrity actions. The Ohio actions largely focused on cracking down on Medicaid home care fraud.

The Ohio actions largely focused on cracking down on Medicaid home care fraud. Supreme Court sides with generic drugmaker in skinny label case. The unanimous decision upheld the generic drugmaker’s ability to seek federal approval for non-patented uses of a drug.

Congress

Senate advances reconciliation 2.0 bill. The Senate passed the reconciliation 2.0 package, which funds ICE and CBP and includes no healthcare provisions. The bill now moves to the House, though Republican leadership cancelled Friday votes, postponing further action to next week. In the meantime, we continue to monitor whether there is any momentum behind some House Republicans’ desire to pursue a reconciliation 3.0 bill this year. Conservative Republicans would like to include defense spending in such a package and have talked about offsetting that spending through expanded efforts to fight healthcare fraud, waste, and abuse, and potentially additional healthcare provisions. Given the limited time Congress is in session before the midterm elections and the need for near unanimity among Republicans to pursue another reconciliation package, this proposal remains speculative, but bears watching.

Senate HELP Committee discusses gender-affirming care for minors. Democrats spoke about how gender-affirming care should be addressed by a parent and their child without additional regulation from the government. Republicans stated that the government has a responsibility to protect children and should ban minors’ access to such care. Democrats and Republicans discussed the potential for malpractice lawsuits, and Republican witnesses spoke about preventing children from making lifelong alterations to their bodies and having to detransition as adults.

House Oversight fraud task force examines Ohio Medicaid HCBS program. Republicans and witnesses discussed how weak oversight in Medicaid allows fraud to be widespread, particularly in HCBS programs. Democrats argued that while accountability and oversight are necessary, Medicaid cuts will cause harm to vulnerable populations. Republicans also discussed HCBS fraud in Minnesota and California, and raised concerns about fraud in services for children with autism.

House Judiciary Committee debates drug patents. Republicans emphasized that strong patent protections prevent manufacturers from moving business overseas. Democrats and Republicans agreed that patent protections are essential to incentivize pharmaceutical research and that the United States must maintain a balance of encouraging innovation and patient treatment access. There was bipartisan agreement that prescription drug affordability is a top priority for Americans. A few witnesses mentioned that generic drugs face delays in entering the market due to the amount of litigation generic drugmakers must complete after a drug’s patent period expires. Discussion also centered on this week’s Supreme Court decision on skinny labeling (more on that below).

House Appropriations Labor-HHS Subcommittee advances FY 2027 bill. The bill would provide $110.8 billion to HHS, a 4% or $4 billion cut from the FY 2026 enacted level. However, it would provide an increase to National Institutes of Health (NIH) funding, at $48.8 billion. The subcommittee advanced the bill by an 11 – 7 party line vote, as Democrats noted that cutting HHS programs would do nothing to address Americans’ healthcare affordability concerns. The bill now moves to the full committee, which will debate it on June 9, 2026.

Administration

CMS issues Medicaid work requirements interim final rule. The rule implements the Medicaid work requirements enacted as part of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA). It provides implementation information to states, defines key terms, and gives more clarity on good-faith-effort exemptions for states. States must implement work requirements for the expansion population by January 1, 2027. Some states have already begun implementing work requirements (Nebraska) or will implement them ahead of schedule in 2026 (Montana and Iowa).

Key takeaways from the interim final rule include the following:

Individuals exempt from work requirements. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) defines the exemptions listed in OBBBA, including for individuals who are pregnant or postpartum, caregivers for a dependent child or disabled individual, participants in a drug or alcohol rehabilitation program, or medically frail.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) defines the exemptions listed in OBBBA, including for individuals who are pregnant or postpartum, caregivers for a dependent child or disabled individual, participants in a drug or alcohol rehabilitation program, or medically frail. Definition of “medically frail.” Individuals who are medically frail are exempt from having to meet the work requirements. The rule does not list conditions, diseases, or disabilities that would classify as medically frail. Instead, it defines the term as an individual whose physical, mental, or other behavioral health condition significantly impairs the individual’s ability to comply with the work requirements. The “significantly impairs” criterion was not anticipated based on CMS guidance to date and adds a new burden to states and enrollees. States must develop a list of conditions that meet the “medically frail” criteria and establish a process to accept an individual’s request to have their condition considered for the exclusion.

Individuals who are medically frail are exempt from having to meet the work requirements. The rule does not list conditions, diseases, or disabilities that would classify as medically frail. Instead, it defines the term as an individual whose physical, mental, or other behavioral health condition significantly impairs the individual’s ability to comply with the work requirements. The “significantly impairs” criterion was not anticipated based on CMS guidance to date and adds a new burden to states and enrollees. States must develop a list of conditions that meet the “medically frail” criteria and establish a process to accept an individual’s request to have their condition considered for the exclusion. Self-attestation of medical frailty. States must rely on information available to them to confirm an individual’s exemption status before requesting information from the individual. If available information is insufficient to verify that an individual is medically frail, the state can accept an individual’s self-attestation in 2027. Starting in 2028, self-attestation can only be accepted once per period of enrollment, and at the next redetermination the state must verify medical frailty using documentation if reliable information is still unavailable through other sources.

States must rely on information available to them to confirm an individual’s exemption status before requesting information from the individual. If available information is insufficient to verify that an individual is medically frail, the state can accept an individual’s self-attestation in 2027. Starting in 2028, self-attestation can only be accepted once per period of enrollment, and at the next redetermination the state must verify medical frailty using documentation if reliable information is still unavailable through other sources. Good-faith-effort exemptions. CMS can grant states a temporary good-faith-effort exemption from compliance with timely implementation of work requirements if they face extreme barriers to implementation. CMS notes in the rule that it expects to approve initial requests for no longer than six months but may grant extensions.

The rule is effective July 31, 2026, and stakeholders have until that date to submit comments. Since it is an interim final rule, CMS is not required to issue another final rule but could decide to do so. Read more in this week’s Regs & Eggs and in the CMS press release and fact sheet.

President Trump signs new executive orders. President Trump signed an executive order directing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and its Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) to review an HHS scientific assessment of childhood immunization recommendations in the United States compared to peer nations. The order empowers ACIP to update the childhood vaccine schedule consistent with the assessment and provide flexibility to doctors and patients.

President Trump also signed an executive order to reschedule 8,000 career federal employees into a new category, “Schedule Policy/Career.” Most individuals affected are senior officials with significant influence over policy. Federal agencies can remove individuals in this schedule for poor performance or for not following presidential directives, without having to follow certain procedural rules.

Trump administration and Ohio take program integrity actions. Following the House Oversight Committee’s hearing on fraud in Ohio’s HCBS waiver, Trump administration officials visited Ohio and announced specific program integrity actions taken in the state. Ohio suspended 49 home care providers identified as high-risk and requested a six-month moratorium on new home care providers and hospices, which CMS approved. CMS and the state also announced an Ohio-based fraud war room to investigate providers and prevent fraud, and Acting Attorney General Blanche announced indictments against nine defendants for alleged fraud. Federal Trade Commission Chairman Ferguson also announced that the HHS Office of Inspector General decertified the Hawaii Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, noting that the unit did not produce any convictions or indictments from 2021 to 2025.

Courts

Supreme Court sides with generic drugmaker in skinny label case. The lawsuit, filed by a pharmaceutical company against a generic drugmaker, alleged that the generic drugmaker violated patent protections by carving out the patented use of a name brand drug from its label while seeking regulatory approval for non-patented uses (known as a skinny label). A lower court previously sided with the plaintiff company, but, in a unanimous decision, the US Supreme Court ultimately sided with the defendant generic drugmaker. This case is being heralded as a win by the generic drug industry.

Quick Hits

CMS explains how Medicare beneficiaries can protect themselves from fraud. In honor of Medicare Fraud Prevention Week (June 1 – 5, 2026), CMS Administrator Oz detailed tips to help seniors avoid fraud. Administrator Oz noted that CMS continues to crack down on fraud, waste, and abuse, but stated that beneficiaries are the first line of defense. He also met with House Republicans this week to discuss the administration’s fraud initiatives.

In honor of Medicare Fraud Prevention Week (June 1 – 5, 2026), CMS Administrator Oz detailed tips to help seniors avoid fraud. Administrator Oz noted that CMS continues to crack down on fraud, waste, and abuse, but stated that beneficiaries are the first line of defense. He also met with House Republicans this week to discuss the administration’s fraud initiatives. FDA releases draft guidance on cell and gene therapies. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) guidance aims to allow cell and gene therapy developers to use publicly available information and established platform knowledge to streamline regulatory submissions for certain cell and gene therapy products. Comments are due by September 1, 2026.

Next Week's Diagnosis

Both chambers will be in session next week, and the House will focus on passing the reconciliation 2.0 package. The full House Appropriations Committee will mark up the FY 2027 Labor-HHS bill, and the House Energy and Commerce Health Subcommittee will hold a hearing to discuss legislation related to healthcare price transparency.