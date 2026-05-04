May the 4th, and Recess Week, Be with You! [Podcast]

May the 4th, and recess week, be with you!

Last week ended with a flurry of legislative activity, including House passage of the budget resolution that permits the Senate to start work next week on a “skinny” reconciliation bill to fund US Customs and Border Protection and US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, a short-term Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act extension, and the conclusion of the record-breaking 76-day shutdown at the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS). This week, both chambers are in recess. The House and Senate plan to return to session the week of May 11, 2026. When they return, attention will turn to how the Senate proceeds with reconciliation, which is expected to remain a “skinny” package focused on funding for Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection, without healthcare provisions. But we’ll need to watch closely to see if there are any indications of that changing.

While on recess, the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee will hold two field hearings in Louisiana, where Chairman Cassidy faces a primary on May 16, 2026. On Tuesday, the HELP Committee will hold its second hearing on healthcare affordability, featuring testimony from employers, patients, and providers. On Wednesday, the HELP Committee will hold a hearing on ways to improve access to mental health and substance use disorder (SUD) treatments.

The Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program Payment and Access Commission (MACPAC) will hold a one-day public meeting on Thursday. Scheduled discussions for this final MACPAC session for the 2025 – 2026 cycle include implementation of community engagement requirements in Medicaid, automation in Medicaid prior authorization, and access to mental health/SUD treatments.

In the regulatory space, we continue to keep an eye out for the final 2027 Notice of Benefit and Payment Parameters for the marketplaces, which is still under Office of Management and Budget review. We also continue to watch for the federal independent dispute resolution process operation final rule. It was rumored the rule would be released at the end of April, but is still outstanding.

Today’s podcast

In this week’s Healthcare Preview, Debbie Curtis and Rodney Whitlock join Maddie News to discuss the recess week and looking ahead to upcoming elections.