May 2026 Visa Bulletin: EB-2 Is Current for Green Card Filing

The May 2026 Visa Bulletin is out. For EB-2 applicants from most countries, the Final Action Dates chart shows a single word: Current.

United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has confirmed that the Final Action Dates chart applies this month. This is the chart that determines when a green card can be approved, not just when an application can be filed. For most of the world, this means the entire green card pipeline is open right now, end to end.

At Colombo & Hurd, we have secured more than 2,500 EB-2 NIW and EB-1A approvals since 2023. We help professionals understand when and how to move forward based on the Visa Bulletin.

What the May 2026 Visa Bulletin Shows for EB-2

EB-2 is Current on the Final Action Dates chart for all countries except China and India. Applicants from all other countries, including Mexico, the Philippines, Colombia, Brazil, and countries across the Americas, Europe, Africa, and Asia, have no priority date cutoff this month. Eligible applicants do not need to wait in a queue and can move forward immediately.

USCIS has designated the Final Action Dates chart as the operative chart for employment-based adjustment of status filings in May 2026. This is a shift from April, when USCIS authorized the Dates for Filing chart for employment-based cases. The distinction matters because Final Action Dates is the chart that controls when USCIS can actually issue a green card, not just accept the application. It means that if your category is Current on this chart and you have an approved petition, your case can move through the full green card process from filing to final decision.

EB-1 is also Current for most countries this month, which gives professionals who may qualify under either EB-1 or EB-2 a wider set of options to consider before choosing a path forward. The table below reflects the May 2026 Final Action Dates for the main employment-based preference categories.

Category All Except China/India China (mainland) India Mexico Philippines EB-1 Current 01 APR 2023 01 APR 2023 Current Current EB-2 Current 01 SEP 2021 15 JUL 2014 Current Current EB-3 01 JUN 2024 15 JUN 2021 15 NOV 2013 01 JUN 2024 01 AUG 2023

The Retrogression Risk: What “Current” Doesn’t Guarantee

EB-2 being Current is a real opportunity, but it may not last. Visa numbers are limited, and demand increases throughout the fiscal year, which ends on September 30. As the end of the fiscal year approaches, retrogression becomes more likely.

The May 2026 Visa Bulletin itself includes a direct warning on this point. The Department of State notes that dates have advanced across categories to use the visa numbers available in fiscal year 2026, and states that retrogression may be necessary later in the fiscal year to keep issuances within annual limits. This is a cautionary note from the official source, published alongside the same bulletin that opened the current filing window.

The last time EB-2 was fully Current for Rest of World was in Fall of 2022, and that window closed within a few months. How long this stays open is genuinely uncertain. USCIS makes the chart designation decision month by month, and both the Final Action Dates and the chart designation itself can change in future bulletins.

What this means: if you file an I-485 Adjustment of Status application during a Current window and dates later retrogress, your filing position is protected. Your case remains pending, and you do not lose your place in line. You can continue to receive employment authorization and advance parole renewals while your case waits for final action.

What EB-2 Applicants Should Do Now (May 2026 Visa Bulletin)

Scenario A: You are in the U.S. on a valid nonimmigrant status (H-1B, O-1, L-1, F-1, E-2, or similar)

The filing window is open. If you have an approved Form I-140, you may be able to file Form I-485 now. If you have not yet started, concurrently filing I-140 and I-485 may be an option depending on your category and whether you qualify for self-petition or require employer sponsorship. Our attorneys can help you evaluate your eligibility and determine whether concurrent filing is an option for your case.

Scenario B: You are outside the U.S.

A Current Final Action Date affects when your consular immigrant visa can be issued. This may be a good time to begin or continue your I-140 petition and National Visa Center (NVC) preparation. The sooner your case is ready, the better protected your position will be if dates shift later in the fiscal year.

Scenario C: You are an Indian or Chinese national

EB-2 Final Action Dates remain significantly retrogressed for individuals from India and China. India sits at July 15, 2014, and China at September 1, 2021. Consider whether EB-1 or EB-3 pathways offer earlier movement based on your qualifications and priority date.

Frequently Asked Questions

How long will EB-2 stay Current?

No one can say with certainty. USCIS evaluates visa availability each month and can adjust the charts. Historical precedent suggests Current windows for Rest of World start to close as fiscal year demand accumulates. The Fall 2022 window lasted only a few months.

If I file now and dates retrogress later, what happens?

Your I-485 remains pending. You keep your place in line based on your priority date. You can continue to work under an Employment Authorization Document (EAD) and travel under Advance Parole while your case waits for final action once dates become current again.

Does “Current” mean I’ll definitely get a green card this year?

No. Current means there is no priority date cutoff and your case is eligible for final adjudication. Approval still depends on USCIS review of your petition, adjudication timelines, and continued visa availability. Filing during a Current window positions your case to move forward, but it does not guarantee a specific approval timeline.