May 2026 Bounty Hunter Plaintiff Claims
Saturday, June 27, 2026
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California’s Proposition 65 (“Prop. 65”), the Safe Drinking Water and Toxic Enforcement Act of 1986, requires, among other things, sellers of products to provide a “clear and reasonable warning” if use of the product results in a knowing and intentional exposure to one of more than 900 different chemicals “known to the State of California” to cause cancer or reproductive toxicity, which are included on The Proposition 65 List. For additional background information, see the Special Focus article, California's Proposition 65: A Regulatory Conundrum.

Because Prop. 65 permits enforcement of the law by private individuals (the so-called bounty hunter provision), this section of the statute has long been a source of significant claims and litigation in California. It has also gone a long way in helping to create a plaintiff’s bar that specializes in such lawsuits. This is because the statute allows recovery of attorney’s fees, in addition to the imposition of civil penalties as high as $2,500 per day per violation. Thus, the costs of litigation and settlement can be substantial.

The purpose of Keller and Heckman’s latest publication, Prop 65 Pulse, is to provide our readers with an idea of the ongoing trends in bounty hunter activity. 

In May of 2026, product manufacturers, distributors, and retailers were the targets of 621 new Notices of Violation (“Notices”) and amended Notices, alleging a violation of Prop. 65 for failure to provide a warning for their products. This was based on the alleged presence of the following chemicals in these products. Noteworthy trends and categories from new Notices sent in May 2026 are excerpted and discussed below. A complete list of all new and amended Notices sent in May 2026 can be found on the California Attorney General’s website, located here: 60-Day Notice Search.
Food and Drug
Product Category Notice(s) Alleged Chemicals
Prepared Food and Snacks: Notices include sunflower seeds, potato chips, crackers, pretzels, and soup

141

Notices

______________________

7

Notices

Arsenic (Inorganic Arsenic Compounds), Cadmium, Lead and Lead Compounds, and Mercury

______________________

Perfluorooctanoic Acid (PFOA)
Dietary Supplements: Notices include sea moss, protein shakes, Ashwagandha powder, and golden milk

104

Notices

______________________

1

Notice

______________________

1

Notice

Cadmium and Cadmium Compounds, Lead and Lead Compounds, and Mercury

______________________

Lead and Lead Compounds, PFOA

______________________

PFOA
Seafood: Notices include grilled sardines, seaweed chips, calamari, and oysters

52

Notices

______________________

7

Notices

Cadmium and Cadmium Compounds, Lead and Lead Compounds

______________________

Perfluorooctane Sulfonate (PFOS), PFOA
Fruits and Vegetables: Notices include dried papaya spears, spinach, artichoke hearts, mushrooms, and canned pineapple slices

55

Notices

______________________

1

Notice

Cadmium, Lead and Lead Compounds

______________________

Bisphenol A (BPA)
Dried Fruits and Snacks: Notices include figs, almond butter, and chopped dates

49

Notices

 Aflatoxins, Ochratoxin A, and Fumonisin B1
Spices, Sauces, and Tea: Notices include curry powder, pesto, chutney, and turmeric tea

30

Notices

 Cadmium and Lead and Lead Compounds
THC-Infused Products: Notices include seltzers, tonics, and gummies

13

Notices

 Delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol
Noodles, Pasta, and Rice: Notices include ravioli, pad thai, cavatappi, and gnocchi

10

Notices

 Cadmium and Lead
Cosmetics and Personal Care
Product Category Notice(s) Alleged Chemicals
Cosmetics and Personal Care Products: Notices include body glitter, face masks, hand cream, and shampoo

13

Notices

______________________

1

Notice

______________________

1

Notice

______________________

1

Notice

Coconut Oil Diethanolamine Condensate (Cocamide Diethanolamine) and Diethanolamine

______________________

Benzophenone

______________________

Safrole

______________________

Mercury and Mercury Compounds
Consumer Products
Product Category Notice(s) Alleged Chemicals
Glass, Ceramics, and Brass Household Items: Notices include mugs, candle holders, soap dispensers, and salt and pepper shakers

57

Notices

______________________

1 Notice

Lead and Lead Compounds

______________________

Arsenic (Inorganic Arsenic Compounds)
Bags and Vinyl Items: Notices include photo albums, tweezer sets, skipping rope, and umbrellas

54

Notices

 Di(2-ethylhexyl)phthalate (DEHP), Diisononyl phthalate (DINP), and Di-n-butyl phthalate (DBP)
Receipts

8

Notices

 BPA and Bisphenol S (BPS)
Leather and Suede Goods: Notices include gloves, sandals, and leather shoulder straps

6

Notices

______________________

1

Notice

Chromium (Hexavalent Compounds)

______________________

Lead
Household Items and Clothing: Notices include jackets, vests, and cups

5

Notices

 PFOA
New Car Wash

2

Notices

 Diethanolamine
Compostable Cups

1

Notice

 PFOA
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