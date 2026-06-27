May 2026 Bounty Hunter Plaintiff Claims

|Food and Drug
|Product Category
|Notice(s)
|Alleged Chemicals
|Prepared Food and Snacks: Notices include sunflower seeds, potato chips, crackers, pretzels, and soup
|
141
Notices
______________________
7
Notices
|
Arsenic (Inorganic Arsenic Compounds), Cadmium, Lead and Lead Compounds, and Mercury
______________________
Perfluorooctanoic Acid (PFOA)
|Dietary Supplements: Notices include sea moss, protein shakes, Ashwagandha powder, and golden milk
|
104
Notices
______________________
1
Notice
______________________
1
Notice
|
Cadmium and Cadmium Compounds, Lead and Lead Compounds, and Mercury
______________________
Lead and Lead Compounds, PFOA
______________________
PFOA
|Seafood: Notices include grilled sardines, seaweed chips, calamari, and oysters
|
52
Notices
______________________
7
Notices
|
Cadmium and Cadmium Compounds, Lead and Lead Compounds
______________________
Perfluorooctane Sulfonate (PFOS), PFOA
|Fruits and Vegetables: Notices include dried papaya spears, spinach, artichoke hearts, mushrooms, and canned pineapple slices
|
55
Notices
______________________
1
Notice
|
Cadmium, Lead and Lead Compounds
______________________
Bisphenol A (BPA)
|Dried Fruits and Snacks: Notices include figs, almond butter, and chopped dates
|
49
Notices
|Aflatoxins, Ochratoxin A, and Fumonisin B1
|Spices, Sauces, and Tea: Notices include curry powder, pesto, chutney, and turmeric tea
|
30
Notices
|Cadmium and Lead and Lead Compounds
|THC-Infused Products: Notices include seltzers, tonics, and gummies
|
13
Notices
|Delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol
|Noodles, Pasta, and Rice: Notices include ravioli, pad thai, cavatappi, and gnocchi
|
10
Notices
|Cadmium and Lead
|Cosmetics and Personal Care
|Product Category
|Notice(s)
|Alleged Chemicals
|Cosmetics and Personal Care Products: Notices include body glitter, face masks, hand cream, and shampoo
|
13
Notices
______________________
1
Notice
______________________
1
Notice
______________________
1
Notice
|
Coconut Oil Diethanolamine Condensate (Cocamide Diethanolamine) and Diethanolamine
______________________
Benzophenone
______________________
Safrole
______________________
Mercury and Mercury Compounds
|Consumer Products
|Product Category
|Notice(s)
|Alleged Chemicals
|Glass, Ceramics, and Brass Household Items: Notices include mugs, candle holders, soap dispensers, and salt and pepper shakers
|
57
Notices
______________________
1 Notice
|
Lead and Lead Compounds
______________________
Arsenic (Inorganic Arsenic Compounds)
|Bags and Vinyl Items: Notices include photo albums, tweezer sets, skipping rope, and umbrellas
|
54
Notices
|Di(2-ethylhexyl)phthalate (DEHP), Diisononyl phthalate (DINP), and Di-n-butyl phthalate (DBP)
|Receipts
|
8
Notices
|BPA and Bisphenol S (BPS)
|Leather and Suede Goods: Notices include gloves, sandals, and leather shoulder straps
|
6
Notices
______________________
1
Notice
|
Chromium (Hexavalent Compounds)
______________________
Lead
|Household Items and Clothing: Notices include jackets, vests, and cups
|
5
Notices
|PFOA
|New Car Wash
|
2
Notices
|Diethanolamine
|Compostable Cups
|
1
Notice
|PFOA