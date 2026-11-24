On November 6, 2026, Representative Maxine Waters (D-Calif.), Ranking Member of the House Financial Services Committee, sent a five-page letter to her Democratic colleagues seeking their support to become Chairwoman of the Committee in the 120th Congress. Following the Democrats’ victory in the midterm elections, Waters is positioning herself to reclaim the gavel, which she previously held during the 116th and 117th Congresses.

The letter deserves attention from banks, nonbank financial services companies, fintechs, payment providers, and their counsel. It is more than a statement of Waters’ qualifications for the position. It lays out an ambitious agenda that, if implemented, would produce renewed congressional attention to consumer financial protection, banking regulation, housing finance, emerging financial technologies, and the activities of financial services companies. It also promises aggressive oversight of the Trump Administration and federal financial regulators.

Waters characterizes her proposed agenda as one focused on “affordability, accountability, and accessibility.” Although the letter is written in the context of her effort to secure the chairmanship, it provides a useful preview of the issues likely to receive attention from a Democratic-controlled House Financial Services Committee.

A Renewed Emphasis on Consumer Financial Protection

Not surprisingly, restoring the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) is one of Waters’ highest priorities. She proposes restoring and permanently and independently funding what she describes as the sole federal agency protecting America’s consumers.

This is a direct repudiation of the Trump Administration’s efforts to reduce the CFPB’s operations, workforce and enforcement activities. Waters highlights the Committee Democrats’ efforts during the current Congress to defend the Bureau, including filing five amicus briefs in litigation challenging the Administration’s actions. She specifically notes that one of those briefs, signed by more than 200 House Democrats, was cited extensively by a federal district court judge in an opinion keeping the agency open.

Waters’ commitment to restoring the CFPB suggests that the agency will be a central focus of congressional activity in 2027. A Democratic-controlled Committee could conduct hearings examining the Administration’s treatment of the Bureau, investigate changes to its enforcement and supervisory programs, and pursue legislation designed to restore its institutional independence and funding. However, without unanticipated support from Republicans and President Trump, it is unlikely that any such legislation would become law. Nevertheless, pursuing such legislation to restore the CFPB might make political sense.

Waters also proposes eliminating fees she characterizes as junk fees, specifically identifying overdraft fees, late fees, convenience fees, and over-the-limit fees. This is particularly significant for banks, credit card issuers, and other consumer financial services providers. Her proposal suggests that Democrats may seek legislative restrictions on fees rather than relying exclusively on disclosure requirements or agency enforcement.

The letter also calls for reforming the consumer credit reporting system and changing the treatment of medical debt on consumer credit reports. Waters argues that medical debt should not punish consumers who need healthcare. These proposals could affect consumer reporting agencies, creditors, furnishers, and other businesses that rely on consumer credit information.

Taken together, these priorities indicate that the reduced federal consumer protection enforcement environment under the current Administration should not be viewed as a permanent change in congressional attitudes toward consumer financial regulation.

Housing and Mortgage Finance Move to the Forefront

Waters proposes renaming the Committee the “Committee on Housing and Financial Services” to put housing first. The proposed name change reflects the importance she intends to give to affordable housing and mortgage finance.

She promises to build on the bipartisan success of the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act by expanding affordable housing programs and reforming mortgage finance. She also identifies community development financial institutions (CDFIs) and minority depository institutions (MDIs) as institutions that should receive additional support.

Waters points to her prior work securing substantial federal assistance for renters and affordable housing during the COVID-19 pandemic. She also emphasizes her role in securing funding for smaller banks and credit unions, including CDFIs and MDIs, under the Paycheck Protection Program.

For mortgage lenders, servicers, housing finance institutions, and banks, the proposed agenda suggests renewed congressional attention to access to mortgage credit, housing affordability, the federal housing finance system, and the role of community-based financial institutions.

The letter also proposes protecting the Community Reinvestment Act from what Waters characterizes as the Trump Administration’s efforts to weaken it. She wants to preserve requirements that lenders serve the credit needs of the communities in which they operate, including low- and moderate-income communities. This could result in congressional scrutiny of regulatory changes to the CRA and renewed debate over the obligations of banks under that statute.

Increased Scrutiny of Predatory Lending, Prediction Markets and Cryptocurrency

Waters proposes reining in what she describes as predatory lending and predatory platforms, expressly including prediction markets. Although she does not identify particular lending products or platforms, the breadth of the language suggests that she intends to examine business models that she believes take advantage of consumers.

The express reference to prediction markets is noteworthy. These platforms have attracted increasing attention from regulators and lawmakers, and their treatment raises difficult questions involving financial regulation, consumer protection, and the intersection of federal and state regulatory authority. Waters’ inclusion of them suggests that the Committee may examine whether additional consumer safeguards or regulatory restrictions are appropriate.

Cryptocurrency is another major focus. Waters proposes legislation to address what she calls “crypto corruption,” while establishing “tough but fair rules of the road” for legitimate cryptocurrency ventures. She also calls for safeguards to protect consumers, small businesses, community banks, and the financial system.

The combination of these objectives is important. Waters is not proposing that Congress simply discourage cryptocurrency activities. Rather, she is calling for a regulatory framework for legitimate businesses while promising investigations and legislation addressing alleged conflicts of interest and corruption involving cryptocurrency.

Companies in the digital asset industry should anticipate continued congressional scrutiny of their business practices, regulatory status, consumer disclosures, and relationships with traditional financial institutions.

Private Equity and Artificial Intelligence

Two other areas identified in the letter deserve particular attention.

First, Waters proposes reining in what she calls “bad private equity actors” and bringing the private equity industry “out of the shadows” through oversight and regulation. Private equity firms have become significant participants in financial services, housing, healthcare, and other sectors. Her proposal suggests that the Committee may examine their investment activities, ownership structures, and effects on consumers and the businesses in which they invest.

Second, Waters promises legislation to “AI proof” the financial system and economy. The letter does not provide details about the legislation she envisions, but the proposal reflects the growing congressional interest in the risks associated with artificial intelligence.

For financial institutions and fintech companies, potential areas of concern include the use of AI in underwriting, credit decisions, fraud prevention, marketing, collections, and customer service. Issues involving algorithmic discrimination, transparency, accountability, and consumer data are likely candidates for congressional attention.

Waters notes that she previously established Committee task forces on artificial intelligence and financial technology, emphasizing that she intends to build on that work. The financial services industry should expect AI-related regulation to remain an important subject of congressional debate.

Banking and Financial System Modernization

Waters’ agenda also includes several initiatives directly affecting the banking and payments industries.

She proposes helping community banks through deposit insurance reform and strengthening CDFIs and MDIs. She also identifies financial modernization as a priority, including facilitating faster payments, expanding access to Federal Reserve master accounts, advancing open banking reforms, and reforming the Federal Reserve’s governance and discount window lending.

These proposals encompass a broad range of issues involving the structure and operation of the financial system. Some could create opportunities for payment companies and other nonbank financial institutions, while others could raise questions about the appropriate regulatory framework for institutions seeking access to federal payment infrastructure.

Waters also proposes expanding opportunities for consumers to invest safely in private companies and increasing access to capital for small and emerging business owners.

Although the letter does not provide legislative details, it indicates that Waters intends to address both the modernization of financial services and the competitive position of smaller financial institutions and businesses.

Aggressive Congressional Oversight

Perhaps the most consequential aspect of the letter for financial services companies is Waters’ commitment to aggressive oversight of the Trump Administration and financial services regulators.

She expressly identifies hearings, investigations, and subpoenas as tools she intends to use to obtain what she describes as long-overdue accountability to Congress and the American people.

Her proposed oversight agenda is not limited to the CFPB. It encompasses financial services and housing regulators and the Administration’s policies affecting those industries. She also proposes investigating the financial services and housing industries’ approaches to workforce hiring, contracting, promotions, and fair treatment in light of the Administration’s attacks on diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

The letter therefore signals that companies could face congressional inquiries concerning not only their consumer-facing business practices but also their internal policies, employment practices, contracting arrangements, and approaches to diversity and inclusion.

Waters’ record as Chairwoman provides some indication of how she approaches congressional oversight. She recounts demanding testimony from the CEOs of major banks, a social media company, and credit reporting agencies.

She further highlights the Committee’s investigation of the 2021 GameStop trading incident, which involved testimony from major exchanges and brokerage firms and resulted in a Committee report and House passage of several legislative proposals.

These examples suggest that Waters views congressional hearings and investigations as instruments not merely for gathering information but also for pressuring companies to change their practices and for advancing legislative objectives.

Financial services companies should accordingly be prepared for a more demanding congressional oversight environment. Even where legislation cannot be enacted, hearings, document requests, subpoenas, and public investigations can impose substantial costs and create reputational and litigation risks.