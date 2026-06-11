MAXIMUS PAYOUT: Maximus Education, LLC To pay $3,000,000.00 to End Wrong Number Robocall TCPA Class Action With Mr. Number One Himself
Thursday, June 11, 2026
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Those of you who attended Law Conference of Champions IV saw the amazing Michael Greenwald– the most dangerous Plaintiff’s lawyer on Earth– spar with Puja during the shark tank.

One of the things he revealed was that he was settled over $75MM in TCPA cases in the previous year– $75MM in one year!

Well he just landed another whale this week with Maximus Education apparently agreeing to pay the handsome sum of $3,000,000.00 to resolve a TCPA robocall wrong number case pending in Alabama.

These cases are Greenwald’s speciality and–as he also revealed at LCOC IV– he has never lost a certification effort in one of these cases. Probably smart for Maximus to get out when it did– even though it cost $3,000,000 to do so.

The class is defined as:

All persons throughout the United States (1) to whom Maximus Education, LLC, dba Aidvantage placed
or caused to be placed a call, (2) directed to a telephone number assigned to a cellular telephone
service, but not assigned to a current or former Maximus Education, LLC, dba Aidvantage customer or
accountholder, (3) in connection with which Maximus Education, LLC, dba Aidvantage used or caused
to be used an artificial or prerecorded voice, (4) from February 12, 2021 through September 26, 2025.

Apparently there were about 35,000 class members identified by wrong number code dispositions– always a mistake to have that lurking in your data– so pricing here is right around $90.00 per class member, which is a little high but when you’re dealing with Mr. Number One you have to pay a premium.

Case is Knox v. Maximus Education,  2026 WL 1676385 (M.D. Al. June 9, 2026).

Few take aways here:

  1. If you’re leaving prerecorded voicemails or using GenAi for outreach you MUST avoid wrong number calling– consider using the Reassigned Numbers Database, especially if you are in the sevicing/collection space!!;
  2. Using data disposition codes that indicate a wrong number just make it a heck of a lot easier for Plaintiff’s lawyers to find their class– give us a call at Troutman Amin, LLP and we can help you design a wrong number process that won’t hang you out to dry;
  3. Greenwald is out there hunting. If you get a class action suit from Greenwald or Aaron D. Radbil of Greenwald Davidson Radbil PLLC call Troutman Amin, LLP immediately. These guys are extremely talented and successful attorneys. You need to defend yourself with the best!

And for now if you’d like a FREE copy of the 2026 Troutman Amin, LLP TCPA Annual Review, presented by Contact Center Compliance, request a copy right now!

© 2026 Troutman Amin, LLP

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