MassDEP Reports: More Progress Needed to Achieve Statewide Solid Waste Goals

Key Takeaways

What Happened: On March 27, 2026, the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) published the Solid Waste Master Plan 2025 Program and Policy Assessment, assessing progress in implementing the 2030 Solid Waste Master Plan and in achieving its overall goal of reducing solid waste disposal across the Commonwealth.

Who May Be Impacted: Entities with intensive solid waste operations, such as developers, contractors, property owners, waste haulers, transfer stations, landfills, combustion facilities, commercial food-sector companies, manufacturers, retailers, and recycling, reuse, and organics service providers.

Recommended Action: Impacted entities should review compliance with existing waste bans and organics requirements, evaluate construction and demolition waste separation and diversion practices, refresh contracts and recordkeeping, and prepare for more inspections, enforcement activity, and regulatory changes.

Overview

MassDEP’s new assessment signals that the agency believes stronger enforcement, updated rules, and additional infrastructure are necessary for the Commonwealth to meet its waste reduction goals under the 2030 Solid Waste Master Plan. The assessment points to increased scrutiny under the existing regulations and a likely push for more stringent solid waste regulations and updated policy measures.

The assessment also shows that MassDEP intends to use both enforcement and policy development to close the gap between current performance and the state’s long-term goals. Businesses that generate, manage, transport, or process large waste streams should treat the report as an early warning and review compliance programs now rather than waiting for inspections or new rulemakings.

Background: MassDEP’s 2030 Solid Waste Master Plan

In October 2021, MassDEP published the 2030 Solid Waste Master Plan, which set a lofty goal to reduce statewide solid waste disposal from 5.7 million tons/year to 4.0 million tons/year by 2030 and by 90% by 2050. The Solid Waste Master Plan outlines the Commonwealth’s strategies for waste prevention, reuse, recycling, and composting, while addressing shrinking disposal capacity and environmental impacts. For example, the Solid Waste Master Plan contemplates expanding waste bans, improving recycling systems, and supporting markets for reused and recycled materials to move the state toward a long-term “zero waste” future.

MassDEP’s Progress Report for 2021 to 2025 and MassDEP’s Priorities

MassDEP found that total solid waste disposal increased by 10% from 2018 levels. While municipal solid waste (MSW) disposal largely remained the same, with only a negligible reduction, statewide construction and demolition (C&D) waste disposal increased by 50% from 2018. The increase in C&D solid waste disposal is not surprising, as it correlates to the Commonwealth’s overall economic growth between 2018 and 2024.

Despite the total increase in solid waste disposal, MassDEP’s report provides updates and highlights progress and improvements over the last five years, including MassDEP’s involvement in legislative action, implementation of waste bans, investments in various grant programs, and development of a recycling market.

MassDEP Will Push for Legislative Action: MassDEP increased its engagement with the Legislature, including contributing to the Commonwealth’s Extended Producer Responsibility Commission to develop recommendations for how to handle paint, mattresses, batteries, electronics, plastics, and packaging. MassDEP also voiced its support for Governor Healey’s Mass Ready Act, which is poised to earmark $28 million to assist public awareness campaigns and support solid waste and recycling programs for residents and municipalities.

Waste Disposal Bans Will Remain an Important Enforcement Tool: MassDEP reports that its waste disposal bans for mattresses, textiles, and food have seen positive results since they became effective in 2022. With new staff as of 2025, MassDEP anticipates increasing the number of inspections and enforcement of banned materials in trash.

Organics Waste Reduction Remains in Focus: MassDEP has significantly expanded food waste diversion programs and participation, though progress remains short of 2030 targets. MassDEP’s 2030 Solid Waste Master Plan aimed to reduce food waste by 780,000 tons annually by 2030, but the Commonwealth only diverted 370,000 tons of food waste from disposal in 2024. Even so, the number of commercial entities separating their food waste nearly doubled by 2024. In addition to increasing enforcement of waste bans, MassDEP has successfully sent companies formal requests for information on their progress in adhering to the organics waste disposal ban, which led to companies establishing new diversion programs. MassDEP is likely to continue these efforts.

MassDEP Will Prepare a C&D Action Plan: C&D waste disposal has significantly increased since 2018 levels, highlighting a major challenge for achieving 2030 goals. The increase in C&D waste likely corresponds with the Commonwealth’s economic growth during this period. MassDEP intends to respond with a C&D Action Plan and by strengthening waste separation standards, promoting deconstruction over demolition, and investing in infrastructure for building materials reuse.

PFAS Monitoring at Solid Waste Facilities: MassDEP will continue to oversee waste facilities through permitting, inspections, compliance, and monitoring. Specifically, MassDEP highlighted its monitoring of closed landfills to identify polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) that may threaten surface or groundwater in the Commonwealth. Moving forward, MassDEP will prioritize “comprehensive revisions” to its solid waste regulations to align them with current waste management practices. Such regulatory changes will likely relate to siting requirements, post-closure plans for landfills, and PFAS sampling requirements in landfill monitoring programs. In 2026, MassDEP also intends to take public comment on its proposal to limit carbon dioxide emissions from municipal waste combustion facilities.

Bottom Line

Over the last several years, MassDEP has implemented important programs and policies to help achieve the goals outlined in the 2030 Solid Waste Master Plan. But overall progress toward waste reduction goals remains a challenge. Enhanced enforcement, continued investment, policy development, and infrastructure expansion are essential for the Commonwealth to achieve its long-term waste-reduction targets. For affected businesses, this is a good time to tighten waste management practices, strengthen internal documentation, and prepare for a more active enforcement and rulemaking environment.