Massachusetts Zoning Updates – What Property Owners and Developers Need to Know

Governor Healey signed the Massachusetts Fiscal Year 2027 Budget into effect July 9, 2026, making several important amendments to G. L. c40A, which governs zoning. Effective immediately, the new revisions provide greater support for housing production. The legislation creates a new variance standard which requires permit granting authorities to consider the public interest in housing production, allowing greater opportunity for residential projects with a more flexible standard to consider the actual circumstances of a project without limiting itself to physical property conditions.

Variance Standard Reform

The most notable change came under Section 10, creating a more flexible standard for zoning variances. The prior standard for relief from zoning requirements required an applicant to demonstrate a significant hardship relating to the property itself (such as soil, shape, topographical conditions) applicable to the specific property, but not generally prevailing in the zoning district in which the property is located. After the amendments, an applicant need only demonstrate that “strict enforcement of the ordinance or by law would result in practical difficulty.” Along with this new standard comes a modified set of factors to consider, including the need for housing. The permit granting authority will balance “benefits to the appellant or petitioner and to the public interest, including the interest in supporting the production of housing against the detriment to public health, safety and welfare of the neighborhood.”

The permit granting authority must also consider whether the practical difficulty:

Relates to soil, shape, topography

Would impose a financial hardship

Whether the applicant could achieve the same benefit through another feasible method

Whether the difficulty is self-created

The new standard also extends the period within which a successful applicant must make use of the variance to two years (previously one year), excluding time spent pursuing or defending other project permits or appeals. Additionally, the permit granting authority may extend a variance for an additional two years where an application is made prior to expiration (previously six months).

Additional amendments permit use variances for residential purposes “except where local ordinances or by-laws expressly permit variances for use. No variances may authorize a use or activity other than residential, not otherwise permitted in the district in which the land or structure is located…”.

Notice Requirement

Amendments to Sections 5 and 11 allow notice to be sent by way of electronic notice (email) rather than certified mail for change of zoning ordinances, public hearings, review of special permits, and variance decisions.

Nonconforming Protection

Amendments to Section 6 allows pre-existing nonconforming structures or residential uses that do not comply with a property’s size, shape, frontage, coverage, or floor area ratio, to be extended or altered without a special permit if the proposed alteration or extension complies with current dimensional regulations including height, stories, and setbacks. Additionally, non-conforming uses and structures are protected for four years before they can be deemed abandoned (previously two years).

Zoning Freeze Protections

The Zoning Freeze under Section 6 is now extended to twenty-four months for an approved project granted by the issuance of a building permit (previously twelve months), which protects a permit applicant from subsequent zoning changes so long as special permits, building permits, or any other permits under Chapter 40A have been lawfully applied. Notably, this twenty-four month period will be tolled if an applicant is actively seeking other necessary permits.

Further contributions to this article by Brianna Cronin.