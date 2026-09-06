Massachusetts Whistleblower Law: Appeals Court Protects Informal Employee Complaints
Monday, September 14, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

A new Massachusetts Appeals Court decision offers important guidance for employers handling internal employee complaints and potential whistleblower claims.

What the Holick v. Boston Medical Center Decision Means

In Holick v. Boston Medical Center, the Massachusetts Appeals Court held that a physician’s complaints about potentially unsafe patient care did not need to be submitted through a formal reporting process to qualify for protection under the Massachusetts health care whistleblower statute.

Key Implications for Massachusetts Employers

The ruling has implications beyond health care employment law. Massachusetts employers responding to internal complaints should not focus solely on whether an employee used the “right” reporting channel. A concern raised informally—to a supervisor, during a meeting, or through ordinary workplace communications—may still qualify as legally protected whistleblower activity.

Holick also highlights an important issue for employers defending Massachusetts whistleblower claims. When statutory protection depends on an employee reasonably believing that conduct violated an existing professional standard, the employee must present evidence of what that standard actually required—not simply what the employee believes the standard should have required.

Practical Takeaway for Massachusetts Employers

Treat complaints about compliance, workplace safety, discrimination, patient care, and other potentially protected matters as possible whistleblower reports, even when employees raise them informally. Employers should promptly assess and investigate the concern, prevent retaliation, and document legitimate, nonretaliatory reasons for any later employment action.

©2026 CMBG3 Law, LLC. All rights reserved.

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Recovery Ally, LLC
Published: 11 September, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Belen 1945 LLC & Brick House NY LLC
Published: 9 September, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Monroe Cinemas, LLC
Published: 9 September, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Westfield Steel, Inc. and Westfield Steel Express, LLC
Published: 8 September, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF ARTICLE 9 SALE: Faris Prototypes and Printing LLC
Published: 4 September, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Legalis Capital, LLC, Oliphant Credit, LLC
Published: 26 August, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Substantial equity and convertible debt positions in Novra Technologies Inc.
Published: 24 August, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Metal stamping and manufacturing company
Published: 20 August, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF BANKRUPTCY SALE: Phillips Total Care Pharmacy, Inc.
Published: 12 August, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF RECEIVERSHIP SALE: 4344 Middaugh Ave., Downers Grove, Illinois
Published: 10 August, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 345 7th AVENUE REALTY OWNER LLC
Published: 4 August, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from CMBG3 Law

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 