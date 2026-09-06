Massachusetts Whistleblower Law: Appeals Court Protects Informal Employee Complaints

A new Massachusetts Appeals Court decision offers important guidance for employers handling internal employee complaints and potential whistleblower claims.

What the Holick v. Boston Medical Center Decision Means

In Holick v. Boston Medical Center, the Massachusetts Appeals Court held that a physician’s complaints about potentially unsafe patient care did not need to be submitted through a formal reporting process to qualify for protection under the Massachusetts health care whistleblower statute.

Key Implications for Massachusetts Employers

The ruling has implications beyond health care employment law. Massachusetts employers responding to internal complaints should not focus solely on whether an employee used the “right” reporting channel. A concern raised informally—to a supervisor, during a meeting, or through ordinary workplace communications—may still qualify as legally protected whistleblower activity.

Holick also highlights an important issue for employers defending Massachusetts whistleblower claims. When statutory protection depends on an employee reasonably believing that conduct violated an existing professional standard, the employee must present evidence of what that standard actually required—not simply what the employee believes the standard should have required.

Practical Takeaway for Massachusetts Employers

Treat complaints about compliance, workplace safety, discrimination, patient care, and other potentially protected matters as possible whistleblower reports, even when employees raise them informally. Employers should promptly assess and investigate the concern, prevent retaliation, and document legitimate, nonretaliatory reasons for any later employment action.