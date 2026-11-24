On September 29, 2026, the Massachusetts Department of Higher Education (DHE) announced changes to its Financial Assessment and Risk Monitoring (FARM) process, the Commonwealth’s framework for identifying and monitoring independent colleges and universities in Massachusetts that may be at risk of closure.

The changes include earlier contingency planning and greater attention to the resources needed to wind down operations and complete an orderly teach-out. DHE also plans to require institutions it determines may be unable to meet their obligations to enrolled and admitted students over the next 18 months to publicly disclose that risk by December 31, rather than in the spring time.

For Massachusetts colleges and universities considering the financial implications of the demographic cliff, the changes announced by DHE underscore the importance of connecting enrollment planning, financial oversight, and institutional preparedness. Following the closure announcements at Anna Maria College and Hampshire College in spring 2026, DHE is emphasizing that an institution’s ability to continue operating and its ability to protect students through a closure require related, but distinct, assessments.

The changes have implications for boards, presidents, finance officers, academic leaders, and administrators responsible for student services.

Legal and Policy Background

Massachusetts established the FARM regulations and process following Mount Ida College’s sudden closure in 2018. An Act to Support Improved Financial Stability in Higher Education, codified in relevant part at Massachusetts General Laws chapter 69, section 31B, and its implementing regulations at 610 CMR 13.00, provide for annual financial assessments of independent institutions.

The financial assessments are conducted under a partnership with the accreditor New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE), so that NECHE conducts financial screenings of institutions it accredits and forwards the results to DHE for evaluation and follow-up.

Institutions identified as potentially at risk by DHE may be required to submit risk mitigation plans, undergo continued monitoring, and develop contingency closure plans. Depending on the circumstances, DHE may also require these institutions to notify the public and provide financial security for student deposit refunds and preservation of student records.

Separately, all institutions have a statutory obligation to immediately report to DHE known financial liabilities or risks reasonably likely to result in imminent closure or otherwise negatively affect their ability to fulfill obligations to current and admitted students.

In its September 19, 2026 announcement, DHE outlined additional changes for the FARM process planned for fiscal 2027 – a December 31 public-notice deadline, expanded financial-assessment capacity, and additional leadership training fall in the second. The announcement itself does not amend the FARM regulations. Institutions should respond to DHE’s current operational expectations while monitoring implementation of the planned enhancements.

Implications for Colleges and Universities

DHE is condensing its financial contingency-planning approach from three phases to two and requiring key work earlier. This change concerns contingency planning, rather than replacing the overall FARM screening, review, and determination process. Institutions will be expected to develop transfer agreements, curriculum maps, community communications, and employee-reduction plans earlier in their contingency work.

In practice, transfer planning requires more than identifying a willing partner. Academic affairs, registrars, financial aid, and student support offices should consider whether students can complete their programs without unnecessary loss of credits, additional costs, or delays. Programs involving specialized accreditation, professional licensure, or limited transfer options may require different arrangements from programs with more readily available alternatives.

DHE is also emphasizing the distinction between resources needed to remain open and resources needed to close in an orderly manner. An operating budget based on anticipated enrollment and tuition revenue may not adequately address a teach-out during which students transfer and employees depart. Those departures can reduce revenue and make it more difficult to maintain instruction and essential services.

Institutions should evaluate operating and teach-out budgets together, without assuming they are interchangeable. That review should identify available liquidity, the costs of retaining necessary personnel, student services, deposit refunds, and records preservation. Restricted gifts, endowment funds, and pledged assets should not be assumed available without examining applicable restrictions and financing arrangements.

For institutions whose financial plans depend on enrollment recovery, this approach also calls for careful consideration of less favorable outcomes. Institutions may wish to assess what happens if recruitment, retention, fundraising, or a proposed transaction does not produce the expected resources and when those circumstances would require reconsideration of the institution’s plans.

DHE’s planned December 31 public-notice deadline is intended to avoid spring disclosures that may occur after student deposit deadlines for the fall. Earlier notice could provide students, faculty, and staff additional time to consider alternatives. At the same time, December 31 notice may negatively affect enrollment, employee retention, and institutional finances, making advance coordination particularly important.

DHE plans to supplement its financial assessment work with outside accounting and financial services consultants and explore additional staffing for an audit function. Currently, DHE relies heavily on reliance on institution-submitted financial information that is not independently verified. Institutions should ensure that their submissions are internally validated and that projections, liquidity assumptions, and mitigation strategies have adequate supporting documentation.

DHE is also planning expanded leadership training similarly, placing institutional financial oversight beyond the finance office. The existing law requires an institution’s trustees to receive training in higher education financial metrics, legal and fiduciary responsibilities, and accreditation standards at least once every four years. DHE intends to revise that training and provide additional training for leadership of institutions identified through FARM screening. Boards and senior administrators should be prepared to evaluate financial assumptions, understand contingency options, and document the basis for consequential decisions.

Practical Considerations

Institutions should watch for further direction on when the December 31 notice deadline first applies, how DHE will determine which institutions are subject to it, and how the timeline will interact with the existing FARM process. As a reminder, being identified for additional FARM review should not itself be equated with a final determination requiring public notice or a decision to close, but should be closely reviewed by the institution.

If public notification is required for an institution, the college should coordinate its communications across admissions, student affairs, human resources, finance, and institutional leadership. Its messaging should accurately distinguish financial risk from an announced closure and remain consistent with the information the colleges has provided to DHE and its accreditor. Depending on the institution’s financial arrangements, the underlying financial circumstances or public notice may also implicate bond continuing-disclosure obligations, lender reporting requirements, loan covenants, and auditor going-concern assessments.

DHE is encouraging advance transfer agreements and curriculum mapping regardless of FARM status. Although that encouragement is not described as a new universal requirement, institutions not currently subject to additional FARM review may wish to evaluate their preparedness. Potential receiving institutions, including public colleges and universities, should likewise assess their capacity and the academic and support arrangements needed before making commitments.

Importantly, FARM planning does not replace other legal or accreditation obligations. Institutions should coordinate with their institutional accreditor, specialized accreditors, and the U.S. Department of Education, as applicable. Workforce planning should account for applicable employment requirements, including the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act where relevant. Records arrangements should address continuing access to academic records and obligations under FERPA.

Practical Next Steps

Colleges and universities should consider:

Strengthening leadership preparedness. Confirm compliance with existing trustee training requirements and provide boards and senior administrators with understandable financial information and documented decision points.

Confirm compliance with existing trustee training requirements and provide boards and senior administrators with understandable financial information and documented decision points. Testing financial assumptions. Evaluate enrollment, retention, net tuition revenue, fundraising, and liquidity projections under both anticipated and less favorable conditions.

Evaluate enrollment, retention, net tuition revenue, fundraising, and liquidity projections under both anticipated and less favorable conditions. Preparing consistent reporting and communications procedures. Assign responsibility for existing DHE reporting – and if things go south, assign responsibility for potential public notice, student and employee communications, and financing-related disclosures.

Assign responsibility for existing DHE reporting – and if things go south, assign responsibility for potential public notice, student and employee communications, and financing-related disclosures. Coordinating operating and teach-out planning during scenario planning. Identify the costs of each scenario, available funding, and restrictions that could limit access to resources.

Identify the costs of each scenario, available funding, and restrictions that could limit access to resources. Developing workable transfer pathways during scenario planning and if an institution is likely to close. Advance signed agreements and curriculum maps, prioritizing programs with specialized accreditation, licensure requirements, or limited alternatives.

As the financial oversight framework continues to evolve for Massachusetts colleges and universities, institutions should undertake thoughtful, coordinated review rather than assume that enrollment pressures require immediate sweeping action. Preparing for adverse circumstances can support continued operation while preserving the ability to protect students if financial conditions deteriorate.

Hunton’s higher education team regularly advises colleges and universities on compliance with federal and state education laws, accreditation, board governance and training, and practical options for higher education finance and structuring. If you have questions regarding this development or its implications for your institution, please contact your regular Hunton higher education attorney.