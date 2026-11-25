Go-To Guide On Nov. 17, 2026, the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court (SJC) held in Anaplan Parent, LP v. Brennan (SJC-13917) that a noncompetition covenant in an equity incentive agreement signed by a parent company, but not by the subsidiary that actually employed the worker, is not valid or enforceable under the Massachusetts Noncompetition Agreement Act (MNAA), G.L. c. 149, § 24L. The court interpreted “employer” in the MNAA as the entity for which the individual performs services. A parent is ordinarily not the employer of its subsidiary’s employees. Employers that use equity, incentive, or holding-company agreements to impose noncompetes on Massachusetts employees may wish to review those programs to confirm that the actual employing entity is a party to and signs the agreement.

Background: Anaplan Parent, LP v. Brennan

Timothy Brennan was hired in 2019 by Anaplan, Inc. (the Subsidiary), a subsidiary of Anaplan Parent, LP (the Parent). Beginning in 2022, he signed three equity incentive agreements with the Parent, each of which included a 12-month post-employment covenant not to provide services to any business competing with the Subsidiary. The Subsidiary was an intended third-party beneficiary of the equity incentive agreements, but did not sign them; only the Parent signed.

In July 2025, Brennan accepted a job with a competitor. The Anaplan entities unsuccessfully sought injunctive relief in Superior Court. The SJC transferred the appeal on its own initiative to determine whether the MNAA’s employer signature requirement was satisfied.

What the Massachusetts Noncompetition Agreement Act (MNAA) Requires

The MNAA governs noncompetition agreements between employers and employees in Massachusetts, as well as agreements otherwise arising from an employment relationship. G.L. c. 149, § 24L(a).

The MNAA requires that any noncompete agreement “be in writing and signed by both the employer and employee.” G.L. c. 149, § 24L(b)(ii). Other requirements include “fair and reasonable consideration independent from the continuation of employment,” at least 10 business days’ advance notice, and an express statement that the employee has the right to consult with counsel prior to signing.

SJC’s Holdings: Who Is the ‘Employer’ Under the Massachusetts Noncompete Law?

1. The “employer” is the entity for which the employee performs services. Although the MNAA does not define “employer,” the court concluded that an “employer” is, “at a minimum, an entity for which an individual performs any service.”

The Parent had not hired, fired, supervised, or paid Brennan, and it did not keep his employment records. Its only payments to him were equity awards, which the agreements themselves described as “not part of normal or expected compensation.” The court therefore concluded that the Subsidiary, not the Parent, was Brennan’s employer.

Accordingly, the Parent’s signature on the equity incentive agreements did not satisfy the MNAA’s signature requirement.

Although the MNAA contains a “blue pencil” provision, the court declined to rewrite the statute’s definition of “employer.”

2. The MNAA’s exclusion for agreements “outside of an employment relationship” does not apply. The Anaplan entities also argued that, if the Parent were not the “employer,” the covenants fell outside the employment relationship and therefore outside the MNAA. The court disagreed. The covenants were signed in connection with Brennan’s employment with the Subsidiary, restricted competition with the Subsidiary after that employment ended, named the Subsidiary as a third-party beneficiary, and were supported by equity in exchange for his promise not to compete with the Subsidiary. A covenant tied to employment in this way does not fall outside the statute “simply because the employer failed to sign it.”

Key Takeaways for Employers: Massachusetts Noncompete Compliance

Strict compliance is required. The SJC treated the employer-signature requirement as a condition of validity, not a formality that equitable arguments or reformation can cure. Litigants may expect courts to apply the minimum requirements of the MNAA as written.

The SJC treated the employer-signature requirement as a condition of validity, not a formality that equitable arguments or reformation can cure. Litigants may expect courts to apply the minimum requirements of the MNAA as written. Corporate structure does not change the analysis. Private equity-backed companies, holding-company structures, and multinational groups often issue equity through a parent or a top-tier partnership. According to Anaplan, the entity that actually employs the worker must be a party to and sign the noncompete.

Private equity-backed companies, holding-company structures, and multinational groups often issue equity through a parent or a top-tier partnership. According to Anaplan, the entity that actually employs the worker must be a party to and sign the noncompete. Equity-based noncompetes are covered. Delivering a covenant through an equity award, rather than an employment agreement, may not take it outside the statute when the covenant is connected to the employment relationship.

Delivering a covenant through an equity award, rather than an employment agreement, may not take it outside the statute when the covenant is connected to the employment relationship. Consider Alternative Protections. The MNAA does not apply to all post-employment restrictions. The law permits employers to use appropriately tailored employee and customer nonsolicitation covenants, confidentiality and nondisclosure agreements, and other protections that fall outside the statute’s definition of a noncompetition agreement, subject to otherwise applicable law.

Conclusion

Anaplan confirms that the MNAA’s minimum requirements will be enforced as written. Employers using parent-company equity or incentive arrangements should consider reviewing those programs to confirm compliance with the Anaplan decision.