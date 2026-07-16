Massachusetts PFML Contribution Shift Coming in 2027: What Employers Need to Know

Massachusetts employers should prepare for an important change to the Commonwealth’s Paid Family and Medical Leave (PFML) contribution structure beginning January 1, 2027. Under recently enacted Chapter 101 of the Acts of 2026, the employer-required share of PFML contributions will shift from medical leave to family leave. According to the Department of Family and Medical Leave (DFML), the change is intended to mitigate the impact of recent IRS guidance regarding the tax treatment of Massachusetts PFML benefits.

While the change does not alter employers’ obligation to remit PFML contributions, it will affect how contributions are allocated between employers and employees for employers with 25 or more covered individuals.

Current PFML Contribution Structure

For 2025 and 2026, employers with 25 or more covered individuals contribute to PFML through a combination of employee payroll withholdings and employer-paid contributions. Under the current structure:

Employees may be charged up to 100% of the family leave contribution .

. Employees may be charged up to 40% of the medical leave contribution .

. Employers are responsible for the remaining 60% of the medical leave contribution.

What Changes on January 1, 2027?

Beginning January 1, 2027, Massachusetts will effectively reverse that allocation.

For employers with 25 or more covered individuals:

Employers will be required to pay 60% of the family leave contribution .

. Employees may be charged up to 40% of the family leave contribution .

. Employees may be charged up to 100% of the medical leave contribution.

In other words, the employer’s required contribution will move from the medical leave side of PFML to the family leave side. The overall contribution framework remains in place, but the allocation between family and medical leave changes significantly.

The 2027 Rate Is Not Yet Known

It is important for employers not to assume that the current PFML rate will remain unchanged in 2027.

DFML notes that contribution rates are established annually and that the actual 2027 total contribution rate has not yet been determined. The agency’s example illustrating the new structure uses the current 0.88% contribution rate solely for demonstration purposes and is not representative of the final 2027 rate. Rates are expected to be set by October 1, 2026.

Practical Considerations for Employers

Employers should begin evaluating the operational implications of the new contribution structure now, including:

Reviewing payroll system configurations and PFML withholding settings.

Coordinating with payroll vendors regarding 2027 implementation requirements.

Updating employee communications and PFML notices.

Assessing whether collective bargaining agreements or employment policies reference current contribution allocations.

Employers should stay alert for further guidance from DFML and ensure payroll practices are updated before the January 1, 2027 effective date. If you have questions about this upcoming change, please contact a Jackson Lewis attorney.