The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court recently issued a decision with significant implications for private equity sponsors and portfolio companies that use equity incentive arrangements to impose restrictive covenants on management employees. The court held that a non-compete agreement entered into between an employee and this employer's parent company was unenforceable because the employee's actual employer had not signed the agreement, as required by the Massachusetts Noncompetition Agreement Act (MNAA).

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