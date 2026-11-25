Massachusetts Non-Compete Ruling Raises Enforceability and Compliance Concerns for Private Equity Sponsors
Wednesday, November 25, 2026
The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court recently issued a decision with significant implications for private equity sponsors and portfolio companies that use equity incentive arrangements to impose restrictive covenants on management employees. The court held that a non-compete agreement entered into between an employee and this employer's parent company was unenforceable because the employee's actual employer had not signed the agreement, as required by the Massachusetts Noncompetition Agreement Act (MNAA).
In our latest post, you will learn:
- Massachusetts Non-Compete Requirements: Massachusetts requires non-competition agreements to be signed between an employee and their direct employer, not a parent entity to which the employee does not provide services to.
- Implications for Private Equity Sponsors: Management equity incentive agreements executed solely by a parent or holding company may not provide enforceable non-compete protections for portfolio companies.
- Reviewing Restrictive Covenant Agreements: Private equity sponsors and portfolio companies should review existing agreements and execution practices to ensure compliance with applicable state law.
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