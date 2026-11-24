Key Takeaways

Massachusetts Non-Compete Requirements: Massachusetts requires non-competition agreements to be signed between an employee and their direct employer, not a parent entity to which the employee does not provide services to.

Implications for Private Equity Sponsors: Management equity incentive agreements executed solely by a parent or holding company may not provide enforceable non-compete protections for portfolio companies.

Reviewing Restrictive Covenant Agreements: Private equity sponsors and portfolio companies should review existing agreements and execution practices to ensure compliance with applicable state law.

The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court recently issued a decision with significant implications for private equity sponsors and portfolio companies that use equity incentive arrangements to impose restrictive covenants on management employees. The court held that a non-compete agreement entered into between an employee and this employer's parent company was unenforceable because the employee's actual employer had not signed the agreement, as required by the Massachusetts Noncompetition Agreement Act (MNAA).

The decision highlights a potential vulnerability in a common private equity compensation structure, where management employees receive equity interests in a parent or holding company in exchange for agreeing to restrictive covenants intended to protect the underlying portfolio company.

Background

The case involved an employee of an enterprise software company who entered into three equity incentive agreements with his employer's indirect parent company. In exchange for equity interests in the parent company, the employee agreed to restrictive covenants, including a 12-month post-employment non-compete.

Although the agreements were signed by the employee and the parent company, they were not signed by the subsidiary that actually employed him. The agreements nevertheless identified the employing subsidiary as a third-party beneficiary entitled to enforce certain provisions. After the employee announced his intention to join a competitor, the employer and its parent company sought to enforce the non-compete.

The Court’s Decision

The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court held that the agreements failed to satisfy the MNAA's requirement that an employee non-compete agreement be signed by both the employer and the employee. Because the restrictive covenants were tied to the employee's employment with the subsidiary, the agreements remained subject to the MNAA's requirements. Accordingly, the Court rejected the argument that the parent company qualified as the employee's employer merely because it provided equity compensation. The parent company's execution of the agreements, coupled with the subsidiary's status as a third-party beneficiary, did not satisfy the statutory signature requirement.

The court also rejected the argument that the agreements fell outside the MNAA because they were executed with an entity other than the employee's direct employer. The court emphasized that the statute applies to non-compete agreements arising out of an employment relationship, even when the agreement is entered into with an affiliated entity.

Importantly, the court did not hold that parent companies are categorically prohibited from entering into or enforcing non-compete agreements involving employees of their subsidiaries. Rather, the decision makes clear that such arrangements must comply with the MNAA's statutory requirements.

Implications for Private Equity Sponsors and Portfolio Companies

The decision is particularly relevant to private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies, which frequently structure management equity incentive plans through a parent or holding company rather than the entity that directly employs management personnel. Although the result of this decision turned on specific language in the MNAA, it could signal a broader trend of vulnerability in private equity and other restrictive covenant agreements that are entered between an employee and a non-employer entity. This trend mirrors recent Delaware decisions limiting the application of restrictive covenants to affiliate entities of private equity backed employers, similarly placing the focus on the employee’s actual employer.

Private equity sponsors and portfolio companies should review their existing management equity incentive agreements and other restrictive covenant arrangements to determine whether the appropriate employing entities are parties to those agreements. In particular, sponsors should consider whether agreements executed solely by a holding company adequately satisfy applicable state-law requirements, even where the operating subsidiary is expressly identified as a beneficiary of the restrictions.

The decision also underscores the importance of coordinating management equity documentation with employment agreements and other restrictive covenant arrangements, particularly in connection with new platform investments, add-on acquisitions and management incentive plan implementations.

For private equity sponsors and portfolio companies, the key takeaway is that the corporate entity signing a restrictive covenant agreement can be just as important to its enforceability as the substantive restrictions themselves. Sponsors should evaluate their existing documentation and execution practices to ensure that their restrictive covenants provide the intended protection and comply with applicable state law.