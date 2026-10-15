Massachusetts Federal Court Enforces Noncompete Against Former Executive Employee

A federal judge in Massachusetts recently granted an employer’s application for a preliminary injunction against its former executive employee, finding the company’s noncompete provisions enforceable under the Massachusetts Noncompetition Agreement Act (MNAA). This decision provides important guidance to employers pertaining to the enforceability of restrictive covenants under Massachusetts law.

Quick Hits

A Massachusetts federal judge enforced Fresenius’s noncompete agreement against a former supply chain executive who accepted employment with Vantive, a direct competitor, finding that the agreement adequately identified his employer and was properly executed.

The court held that the restrictions were no broader than necessary under the Massachusetts Noncompetition Agreement Act because the executive had access to confidential companywide information and competitive strategies, and the restrictions applied only to duties substantially similar to those he performed for Fresenius.

Finding that Fresenius was likely to succeed on its breach of contract claim and faced irreparable harm from the executive’s potential use of confidential information, the court barred him from working for Vantive until July 2027.

In Fresenius USA Manufacturing, Inc. v. Micah Much, the company sought to enforce certain noncompetition provisions in its “Employee Confidentiality, Assignment and Protective Covenants Agreements” that it entered into with the defendant during his employment (and in exchange for which the defendant was given significant compensation). The agreements specifically prohibited the defendant from “working for or in furtherance of any ‘Competing Business’ within the ‘Restricted Area’ under circumstances where his ‘duties, services, and/or responsibilities are the same as or substantially similar to any of the duties and responsibilities’ performed for Fresenius” in the twelve months immediately following the termination of his employment with Fresenius.

The defendant worked for Fresenius from September of 2022 to July of 2026 as its vice president of Supply Chain Americas. In connection with his position at Fresenius, the defendant was responsible for overseeing supply chain management, among other things, for one of Fresenius’s divisions. He was involved in discussions regarding confidential information with other executives, as well as confidential strategic initiatives in furtherance of Fresenius’s business. Then, in May of 2026, the defendant interviewed with Vantive, a company that Fresenius described as its direct competitor. He began working as Vantive’s executive vice president and chief supply chain officer in late July 2026 and was responsible for overseeing Vantive’s global logistics and supply chain operations. Importantly, Fresenius also alleged in its filings that the defendant attended a meeting in which the business discussed potential strategies for competing with Vantive.

In early August 2026, Fresenius filed a petition for a preliminary injunction, arguing that the defendant breached the agreements by providing services to Vantive in connection with his new position. In his objection, the defendant argued the noncompetition provisions were unenforceable, since the name of his specific employer, Fresenius USA Manufacturing, was not stated in the agreements. Instead, he argued, only “Fresenius Medical Care Holdings, Inc.” appeared in the agreements. The defendant further argued that his employer did not sign the agreements.

The court rejected the defendant’s arguments and held the agreements were enforceable under the MNAA. First, the court explained that the agreements defined “the Employer” as “a subsidiary of Fresenius Medical Care Holdings, Inc.” Since the defendant was only employed by one subsidiary, this definition sufficiently identified the defendant’s “specific employer rather than the broader … parent company.” The court also held that the agreements were signed by individuals “[o]n behalf of the Employer,” who had the requisite authority to sign on behalf of Fresenius.

To be enforceable, the MNAA also requires noncompete provisions to be “no broader than necessary to protect … legitimate business interests of the employer.” In rejecting the defendant’s argument that the agreements were overly broad since they referenced the entire company’s confidential information and competitors instead of limiting it to the subsidiary that employed the defendant, the Fresenius court held that the agreements were not any broader than necessary. In so holding, the court reasoned that, because the defendant had knowledge of confidential information and trade secrets across the business, including strategies for competing with the defendant’s new employer, the restrictions were not broader than necessary. Moreover, the court noted that the restrictions were limited to the duties and responsibilities that the defendant actually performed.

The court next evaluated whether Fresenius demonstrated a likelihood of success on the merits with respect to its breach of contract claim. The defendant argued it had not, asserting his job duties at Vantive were “materially different” than the ones he fulfilled at Fresenius since he would only have “some responsibility for logistics functions,” with the majority of his focus being on “driving continuity, strategy, and excellence across Vantive’s supply chain functions.” In the court’s view, Fresenius demonstrated a likelihood of success, finding the defendant’s work for Vantive to be “substantially similar to at least some of the duties and responsibilities he had with Fresenius in the past two years.” Fresenius also demonstrated that it would suffer irreparable harm without an injunction, since the defendant had access to “several executive meetings discussing … plans for improving its supply chain … and at least one meeting discussing Fresenius’s strategies about competing with Vantive.” According to the court, it was logical to conclude that the defendant would “use his knowledge of [Fresenius]’s supply chain and strategies to the benefit of his former employer’s direct competitor.” The court ordered the defendant to cease his work at Vantive until July 2027.

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