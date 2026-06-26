Massachusetts Appeals Court Rejects Website Links as Sufficient Securities Disclosure Under State Law
Friday, June 26, 2026

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

On June 22, 2026, the Appeals Court of Massachusetts addressed the scope of disclosure obligations under the Massachusetts Uniform Securities Act (MUSA) in GIUL, LLC v. Shenghuo Medical, LLC. The court held that indirectly pointing investors to public information is insufficient and vacated the trial court’s ruling on MUSA claims and related Chapter 93A claims.

GIUL, LLC (GIUL), through its owner Paul Conte, invested in Shenghuo Medical, LLC (Shenghuo), with the expectation that the funds would be used to secure Shenghuo’s investment in Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (GTI), the manufacturer of a cervical cancer screening device known as LuViva. The investment failed to produce the anticipated return and GIUL then brought suit against Shenghuo and its managing members (Michael Antonoplos, Richard Blumberg, and Mark Faupel), as well as Shenghuo’s legal counsel, Mark Pearlstein. After most claims were disposed of prior to trial, a bench trial was held in March 2024 on GIUL’s remaining claims, including a claim under the Massachusetts Uniform Securities Act (MUSA) and a claim under Chapter 93A, Section 11.

The trial judge ruled in favor of all defendants on both the MUSA and Chapter 93A claims. Central to the judge’s reasoning on the MUSA claim was his finding that Antonoplos had adequately disclosed GTI’s financial condition by including a link to GTI’s public website in his June 9, 2016, solicitation email to Conte. The judge reasoned that had Conte navigated to GTI’s website and accessed its SEC filings, he would have seen disclosures indicating a working capital deficit of approximately $4 million and doubts about GTI’s ability to continue and its dependence on additional financing. The judge therefore concluded that GIUL had failed to prove that GTI had withheld material information about its financial condition, dismissing the MUSA claim. The judge also dismissed the Chapter 93A claim, because the statute requires that there be a material omission that was also unfair or deceptive.

The appeals court disagreed with the trial court’s application of the law on the disclosure issue as it related to Shenghuo, Antonoplos, and Blumberg. The court held that under MUSA, which the court interprets in alignment with federal securities law precedent, a buyer of securities has no duty to investigate or verify facts alleged by a seller. According to the court, merely providing a link to GTI’s general website was not equivalent to actually disclosing the contents of those filings. The court also invoked the principle that a seller who voluntarily discloses material facts in connection with a securities transaction assumes a duty to speak fully and truthfully on those subjects.

Because the appellate court found the omission of GTI’s financial condition to have been improperly analyzed by the trial court, and because the remaining defendants (Shenghuo, Antonoplos, and Blumberg) are potentially liable under MUSA if it was a material omission, the court held they are also potentially liable under Chapter 93A, should the trial judge find on remand that the omission was material and constituted an unfair or deceptive practice. The appellate court vacated the judgment in favor of Shenghuo, Antonoplos, and Blumberg on both the MUSA and Chapter 93A claims and remanded for further proceedings.

The decision may have implications for sellers of securities engaged in solicitation communications with prospective investors. In particular, the appeals court’s ruling could be read as allowing claims to proceed where disclosures are alleged to be insufficiently clear, even where the underlying information is publicly available. However, the opinion does not definitively resolve the extent to which references to such materials satisfy disclosure obligations under MUSA.  Of note, the court also permitted the related Chapter 93A claim to proceed in tandem with the MUSA claim, leaving open the circumstances under which liability under the two statutes may overlap, including the potential for fee-shifting in appropriate cases.

©2026 Greenberg Traurig, LLP. All rights reserved.

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Geo T. Schmidt, Inc.
Published: 26 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Cliff Street Apartments, LLC
Published: 24 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: JGJM 10, LLC, JGJM 12, LLC, JGJM 20, LLC, KANSAS CITY OWNER FINANCE, LLC, AND WACO OWNER FINANCE, LLC
Published: 24 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: ARC Burger, LLC
Published: 24 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF RECIEVERSHIP SALE: Maynard Steel Casting Company
Published: 22 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Fulton SCG Member LLC
Published: 22 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF ABC SALE: Certain Assets of a Confidential Apparel Business
Published: 17 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF RECEIVERSHIP SALE: Quantum IR Technologies, LLC
Published: 17 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF RECEIVERSHIP SALE: Navarro Farms MO, LLC and Navarro Farms Vandalia, LLC
Published: 16 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF RECEIVERSHIP SALE: Premium Alcohol Seltzer Beverage Category
Published: 16 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Madewell Concrete, LLC and Madewell Home Services, Inc.
Published: 12 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE 363 SALE: Michael J. Parrella
Published: 20 April, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Virginia Legislature Approves Tax on Data Center Electricity Consumption
by: Marvin A. Kirsner , Eric Waeckerlin
US Trade Developments: IEEPA Refund Processing, De Minimis Suspension, and Section 301 Investigation Against Germany
by: Laura Siegel Rabinowitz
Massachusetts Court Declines to Dismiss Chapter 93A Claim Based on Allegations of Fraud, Bad Faith Conduct
by: Abigail M. Druhot , David G. Thomas
California 2026 Primary Election Results: Key Takeaways for Congressional, Statewide, and Local Races
by: Alice L. Kessler , Patrick Shannon
DOJ Issues Guidance to Expedite FCA Investigations Involving Benefits Fraud
by: David W. Klaudt
Supreme Court Expands SEC Disgorgement Authority in Sripetch v. SEC
by: Shirin Afsous , Miriam (Mimi) G. Bahcall
‘Trade or Commerce’ as a Threshold Issue Under Chapter 93A: Lessons for Professional Services Litigation
by: David G. Thomas , Angela C. Bunnell
Massachusetts Federal Court Holds Alleged Retaliation for Regulatory Reporting May Support Chapter 93A Liability
by: David G. Thomas , Angela C. Bunnell
The EPA’s MATS Repeal May Signal a Broader Shift on Ancillary Benefits
by: Bernadette M. Rappold
Data Centers and Air Quality: Recent Changes and Important Considerations for Developers
by: Eric Waeckerlin , Courtney M. Shephard
Immigration Insights Episode 27 | Stuck in the System: Using Mandamus to Break Immigration Delays [Podcast]
by: Kate Kalmykov , Jennifer Hermansky
TSLE Industry Voices - David Gould (Episode 91) [Podcast]
by: Jordan D. Grotzinger
U.S. Department of State Reportedly Considering Centralized Visa Processing Hubs Across Africa
by: Kate Kalmykov

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 