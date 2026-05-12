Massachusetts Appeals Court Affirms Contract Damages, Rejects Chapter 93A Claim in Architect Fee Dispute
Tuesday, May 12, 2026

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

In Rauhaus Freedenfeld & Associates, LLP v. Carrollton West Pet Hospital, the Massachusetts Appeals Court affirmed a Massachusetts Superior Court judgment awarding unpaid architectural fees for breach of contract and simultaneously affirmed the trial court’s rejection of the plaintiff’s Massachusetts General Law Chapter 93A claim. From a Chapter 93A perspective, the most significant aspect of the Appeals Court’s decision is its agreement with the trial court that the dispute, although hard-fought and commercially consequential, did not rise to the level of an unfair or deceptive act under Chapter 93A.

The plaintiff, Rauhaus Freedenfeld & Associates, LLP (RFA) sued Carrollton West Pet Hospital (CWPH) for breach of contract, violation of Chapter 93A, and related quasi-contract claims following a protracted disagreement over the proper calculation of RFA’s architectural fee. The fee was contractually defined as 8% of the “construction cost,” which the agreement defined as the “total cost or estimated cost” of the project. After bids exceeded CWPH’s initial $3.3 million budget, the parties unsuccessfully attempted to modify their arrangement through an addendum referencing the “lowest responsible bid.” CWPH refused to pay RFA’s invoice, calculated from a $7.29 million bid that RFA deemed reasonable. Following a bench trial, the Superior Court judge found the addendum unenforceable for lack of a meeting of the minds and concluded that CWPH breached the original agreement by refusing to pay the balance due under the contract. The court awarded damages and contractual attorney’s fees to RFA.

However, the trial judge determined that CWPH’s conduct did not violate Chapter 93A, and the Appeals Court left that ruling undisturbed. The trial court found that CWPH’s refusal to pay did not stem from coercion, sharp practice, bad faith manipulation, or other conduct that would fall within the unfairness required for liability under Chapter 93A, Section 11 in a business-to-business dispute. Instead, the court attributed the conduct to CWPH’s manager’s lack of experience with large-scale construction projects and his unrealistic expectations regarding cost. The record reflected a genuine disagreement over how to interpret and apply the fee provisions, compounded by the parties’ failed attempt to redefine their relationship through an ambiguous addendum. Although CWPH’s position was ultimately rejected as a matter of contract interpretation, the courts treated the dispute as a bona fide contractual disagreement rather than an attempt to extract leverage through deception or unfair pressure.

The decision reinforces several settled principles under Chapter 93A, Section 11. First, even a material breach of contract does not automatically constitute a Chapter 93A violation. Second, where the evidence shows a legitimate interpretive dispute rather than bad faith or extortionate conduct, courts may be less likely to impose Chapter 93A liability. Accordingly, while CWPH was held liable for contract damages, it avoided the enhanced exposure associated with multiple damages under Chapter 93A. The Appeals Court’s affirmance underscores that Chapter 93A remains a distinct and heightened cause of action, not a routine add-on to every commercial contract dispute.

©2026 Greenberg Traurig, LLP. All rights reserved.

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Scope Technologies US Inc.
Published: 12 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 2180 HOLDINGS COMPANY INC, M.L. JONES, LLC, AND ML JONES PREFABRICATION, LLC
Published: 11 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Wavy Media LLC and Wavy Property Management LLC
Published: 11 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Jamp Stokesbury, LP
Published: 11 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: GSPP Bristol, LLC
Published: 11 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 777 Partners LLC
Published: 6 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: B2B Cloud Software Business
Published: 5 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Fulton SCG Member, LLC
Published: 27 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF AUCTION OF ASSETS: All American Roofing & Waterproofing, Inc
Published: 21 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE 363 SALE: Michael J. Parrella
Published: 20 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: CRESTON PARK HOLDINGS LLC & OUR HOME INVESTMENTS LLC
Published: 20 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Ambrosia, LLC
Published: 14 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: 727 Lofts Best Living, LLC
Published: 8 April, 2026
NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION: Clear View Productions, Inc.
Published: 27 March, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Sports Showdown in Dallas: Texas Business Court Referees Redemption Dispute Between the Mavericks and Stars
by: Bina Palnitkar
US Army FY 2027 Budget Request – Key Trends, Risks, and Implications
by: Misha Lehrer , Daniel Sennott
Texas Business Court Dismisses Out-of-State Defendants for Lack of Personal Jurisdiction in Trailer Financing Dispute
by: C. Mark Stratton
Self-Driving Vehicles: Liability Assignment in Crashes and Violations
by: J. Andrew “Drew” Schaffer
Texas Business Court Clarifies Fiduciary Duties in Texas LLCs
by: Bill Katz
Understanding the President’s FY 2027 Budget Request for the Department of War
by: Daniel Sennott , Misha Lehrer
European Commission Publishes Draft Revised Merger Guidelines
by: Dr. Lucas Wüsthof
UK REITs and Private Equity Real Estate Funds: Structuring Considerations
by: Matthew Birchall
US Tariff Update: Section 122 Duties Found Unauthorized by Law; IEEPA Refunds Under Way
by: Laura Siegel Rabinowitz
DOJ Lawsuit Against Cloudera Alleges Discrimination Tied to PERM‑Related Hiring Practices
by: Cole F. Heyer
FAA Proposes New Process for Restricting Drone Flights Over Critical Infrastructure
by: Joel E. Roberson , Daniel Sennott
SEC Proposes Optional Semiannual Reporting for Public Companies
by: Drew M. Altman , Raffael Fiumara
EU Court of Justice Clarifies Jurisdiction Rules for Competition Damages Claims
by: Hans Urlus , Robert Hardy

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 