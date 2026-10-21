Maryland’s Ban on Mandatory Employer Meetings: Notice Deadline Looms
Wednesday, October 21, 2026
Takeaways
- Covered employers must post Maryland’s Worker Freedom Act notice, now available in English and Spanish, beginning 11.01.26.
- Covered employers must also provide the notice to each new employee upon hire.
Related links
- Maryland Worker Freedom Act poster
- Maryland Worker Freedom Act - Division of Labor and Industry
- Maryland: Mandatory Employer Meetings Banned Beginning Oct. 2026
Article
The Maryland Department of Labor has issued the required Maryland Worker Freedom Act notice in English and Spanish.
The Act generally prohibits employers from penalizing employees and applicants who decline employer-sponsored meetings conveying the employer’s views on religious or political matters, including union membership. (For more on the Act, including how it differs from similar laws in other states, see our article, Maryland: Mandatory Employer Meetings Banned Beginning Oct. 2026.)
The Department’s website states that, beginning Nov. 1, 2026, covered employers must:
- Physically post the notice where employee notices are customarily posted or another location where all employees can easily see it. The posted copy must be at least 8½ x 11 inches.
- Provide the notice to each new employee at hire.
Current Public Notices
PUBLIC NOTICE OF PROSPECTIVE CHAPTER 11 FILING AND 363 SALE PROCESS: Aluminum, Brass & Bronze Foundry and Machine Shop
Published: 5 October, 2026
Published: 2 October, 2026
Published: 29 September, 2026
Published: 25 September, 2026
Published: 24 September, 2026
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