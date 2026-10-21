Maryland’s Ban on Mandatory Employer Meetings: Notice Deadline Looms

Takeaways

Covered employers must post Maryland’s Worker Freedom Act notice, now available in English and Spanish, beginning 11.01.26.

Covered employers must also provide the notice to each new employee upon hire.

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The Maryland Department of Labor has issued the required Maryland Worker Freedom Act notice in English and Spanish.

The Act generally prohibits employers from penalizing employees and applicants who decline employer-sponsored meetings conveying the employer’s views on religious or political matters, including union membership. (For more on the Act, including how it differs from similar laws in other states, see our article, Maryland: Mandatory Employer Meetings Banned Beginning Oct. 2026.)

The Department’s website states that, beginning Nov. 1, 2026, covered employers must: