Maryland—Mandatory Employer Meetings Banned Beginning Oct. 2026

Takeaways

Effective 10.01.26, Maryland restricts mandatory meetings where employers share opinions on political or religious matters with employees and job applicants.

The new law creates an administrative enforcement process with hefty penalties for violations; the model poster for workplaces is expected by 11.01.26.

Legal challenges to similar laws in other states continue, including on First Amendment and NLRA preemption grounds.

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Maryland joins a growing number of states restricting mandatory, employer-sponsored “captive audience” meetings beginning Oct. 1, 2026, with the Maryland Worker Freedom Act (SB 417).

While state captive audience laws are not new, the scope of the new Maryland law surpasses limitations of similar laws passed in other states by extending protections to job applicants and focusing enforcement on punishing workplace retaliation related to nonattendance or refusal to participate in meetings where certain topics are discussed.

Unlike similar laws, the new Maryland law extends its protection to include job applicants, a group excluded from the law in states such as Connecticut and Illinois. The Maryland law prohibits employers from disciplining or otherwise penalizing, or threatening to penalize, employees or failing or refusing to hire applicants, who decline to attend, participate in, or listen to certain employer communications concerning political or religious matters.

Maryland Joins a Growing State Trend

Maryland is the 14th state (joining Alaska, California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Washington) to restrict mandatory employer meetings on political or religious matters. These laws vary in scope and enforcement.

Maryland’s definition of covered meetings is a notable difference from other states’. New York, Rhode Island, and Vermont, for example, apply their restrictions to communications whose “primary purpose” is conveying the employer’s opinion on covered matters. Maryland law, however, applies to an employer meeting “during which” the employer communicates such an opinion. This difference could matter when a mandatory meeting touches on a covered subject. The Maryland law also does not prohibit meetings that include religious or political matters; rather, the ban is on meetings being mandatory and retaliation for nonattendance or nonparticipation.

Enforcement under the Maryland law also differs from other states’. Illinois, Minnesota, and Rhode Island provide a private right of action. Maryland gives employees 180 days to file a complaint with the state commissioner of labor and industry. The commissioner must first attempt to resolve an issue through mediation. If unsuccessful, the commissioner, after an investigation, may impose penalties of up to $10,000 for an initial violation, $25,000 for subsequent violations, and award injunctive relief, compensatory damages, back pay, attorneys’ fees, along with other relief.

Covered Communications; Exceptions

Prohibited political and religious communications at mandatory meetings include:

Elections, candidates, and political parties;

Legislation and public policy;

Civic and community organizations;

Unions and labor organizations, including whether employees should join, support, or oppose one; and

Religious beliefs, practices, and organizations.

Employers are not prohibited from:

Holding meetings involving political or religious matters if attendance and participation are voluntary;

Communicating information required by law;

Communicating information necessary for employees to perform their job duties; or

Communicating factual information about unions and labor organizations.

Notice Obligations

Maryland will publish an official poster and employee notice by Nov. 1, 2026. Employers must post the notice where employee notices are customarily posted or another conspicuous location accessible to all employees. They also must provide the notice to each new employee upon hire. Failure to comply is an aggravating factor when the commissioner awards relief.

Constitutional and Preemption Questions Remain

Business groups have challenged captive audience laws on First Amendment and National Labor Relations Act (NLRA) preemption grounds in several states. A federal court preliminarily enjoined California’s law, finding that it violated the First Amendment and that the NLRA preempted it as applied to union-related meetings. California appealed the decision to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit. On the other hand, courts have dismissed similar challenges to the Connecticut and Illinois laws on threshold grounds without deciding the constitutional claims, and appeals are pending in the Second and Seventh Circuits.

Maryland could face similar challenges. Before enactment, the Maryland attorney general concluded that SB 417 was not “clearly unconstitutional” and identified potential First Amendment concerns and a “strong risk” of NLRA preemption for meetings concerning unionization. The crux of the issue is whether the law results in regulating employer conduct or employer speech.

Employer Considerations

Maryland employers should review mandatory employee meetings and other required communications that may involve covered subjects and train managers on the law’s requirements. Employers should distinguish between opinions on covered subjects and information necessary for employees to perform their jobs, which the law permits.

Employers should monitor the Maryland Department of Labor for the required poster and notice and developments in challenges to other similar state laws.