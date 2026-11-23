All employees whose work is localized in Maryland, and their employers, are subject to all FAMLI provisions, including job protection, Quarterly Wage and Hour Reports, remission of contributions, and benefits according to new guidance issued by the Maryland Department of Labor (MDOL). The guidance explains how an employer can determine whether an employee is localized in Maryland and thus subject to the Family and Medical Leave Insurance program (FAMLI).

With payroll contributions beginning Jan. 1, 2027, multi-state employers should confirm now which of their employees are covered.

Start with Unemployment Insurance Coverage

FAMLI uses a localization test similar to the one applied under Maryland’s Unemployment Insurance (UI) program and associated federal rules. The guidance explains that an employee falls into one of three scenarios:

Subject to Maryland UI: The employee’s work is localized in Maryland and is qualified employment for FAMLI.

The employee’s work is localized in Maryland and is qualified employment for FAMLI. Subject to UI in another state-level jurisdiction: The employee’s work is localized in that jurisdiction and is not qualified employment for FAMLI.

The employee’s work is localized in that jurisdiction and is not qualified employment for FAMLI. Not subject to UI anywhere: Maryland UI law exempts a number of positions, including certain agricultural workers, barbers, church employees, clergy, cosmetologists, direct sellers, home workers, insurance agents, owner-operator truck drivers, real estate agents, student interns, and taxi drivers. FAMLI may still apply to these employees, and employers must apply the four-step test below.

MDOL emphasizes that if employees are covered under Maryland UI, employers need not read further; the guidance is intended for the limited number of employees not covered by Maryland UI.

Four-Step Test for UI-Exempt Employees

For employees not subject to UI in Maryland or elsewhere, employers should proceed through the following steps in order, stopping once coverage is determined.

Step 1: Where is the work performed?

100% in Maryland: subject to FAMLI.

100% in another jurisdiction: not subject to FAMLI.

Some work in Maryland, with work elsewhere incidental to the Maryland work: subject to FAMLI.

Some work in Maryland, with the Maryland work incidental to work elsewhere: not subject to FAMLI.

“Incidental” work is work that is temporary or transitory for fewer than 12 months, or that consists of isolated transactions. If no jurisdiction’s work is incidental to another’s, move to Step 2.

Step 2: Where is the base of operations?

If the employee performs some work in Maryland and the base of operations (the primary location from which the employee starts work and to which the employee regularly returns) is in Maryland, the employee is subject to FAMLI. Continue to Step 3 if there is no base of operations, the base is in another jurisdiction where the employee performs no work, or the base moves from state to state.

Step 3: Where is the work directed or controlled?

If the employee performs some work in Maryland and the work is directed or controlled from Maryland, the employee is subject to FAMLI. “Directed or controlled” refers to the place where the employer’s basic authority exists and from which general control emanates, not where a manager directly supervises the work. Continue to Step 4 if the work is directed or controlled from a state other than Maryland in which the employee does not perform work.

Step 4: Where does the employee live?

If the employee performs some work in Maryland, the work is directed or controlled from another state where the employee performs no work, and the employee resides in Maryland, the employee is subject to FAMLI.

Illustrative Examples

An insurance agent who lives in Virginia and works for a New York company, but performs all work at a Maryland office, is subject to FAMLI.

A paid student intern who works in a Maryland office two days a week and teleworks from Virginia only on an ad hoc basis is localized in Maryland, as the telework is incidental. If the Virginia telework is regularly scheduled, it is not incidental, and coverage turns on the base of operations or, if none exists, on where the work is directed or controlled.

A direct seller with a Maryland office, who regularly works in Virginia and D.C., is subject to FAMLI based on a Maryland base of operations.

A Maryland-resident owner-operator truck driver with no fixed base of operations, whose work is directed from Virginia, is subject to FAMLI based on residence.

For UI-covered workers, the guidance also notes that a fully remote employee of a Virginia-based employer who relocates to Maryland becomes covered by Maryland UI, and therefore FAMLI, after the move.

Reciprocal Coverage Agreements Not Recognized

Employers may request a UI Reciprocal Coverage Agreement from MDOL to determine the state of UI coverage. However, FAMLI localization cannot be determined by such an agreement. Employers must apply the localization steps to any employee covered by a UI Reciprocal Coverage Agreement.