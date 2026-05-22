Maryland Expands Scope of Virtual Currency Kiosk Law

On May 12, Maryland Governor Wes Moore signed Senate Bill 741, revising the state’s framework governing virtual currency kiosks. The bill expands the scope of Maryland’s virtual currency kiosk law by broadening the definition of “virtual currency kiosk operator” and clarifying the distinction between virtual currency kiosks and traditional automated teller machines.

The law now applies not only to persons that own or operate virtual currency kiosks, but also to persons that install or operate software enabling stand-alone automated devices to provide virtual currency services in Maryland. The legislation leaves intact the state’s broader regulatory structure governing virtual currency kiosks, including licensing and operational requirements adopted earlier this year.

The law takes effect October 1, 2026.

Putting It Into Practice: In recent months, states have continued increasing scrutiny of virtual currency kiosks through licensing laws, operational restrictions, and outright prohibitions (previously discussed here, here, and here). Maryland’s amendments suggest that states may continue refining existing kiosk laws to capture a broader range of participants involved in kiosk operations and supporting technology. Businesses involved in virtual currency kiosk operations, software deployment, or related compliance functions should review whether their activities fall within Maryland’s expanded definitions and monitor similar developments in other states.