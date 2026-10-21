Maryland Court Ruling Revives Intralot's Challenge to Lottery Contract Disqualification

The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission (Commission) has faced a long procurement dispute over its July 15, 2025, decision to award Intralot the contract to manage the state’s lottery system for the next decade. The decision was overturned just weeks later, when the Commission disqualified Intralot’s bid as non-responsive, alleging the proposal failed to meet the required minority business enterprise (MBE) criteria.

Scientific Games, the incumbent lottery systems contractor that finished second in the July 2025 decision, has been pursuing an appeal through the Maryland State Board of Contract Appeals (MSBCA), as well as filing a lawsuit to prevent the state from rebidding the contract. Intralot, however, has been barred from appealing the decision, as the MSBCA determined Intralot lacked standing to challenge its disqualification.

On October 9, a Maryland circuit court ruled in Intralot’s favor, concluding that the MSBCA erred in its reading of the law. Intralot petitioned for a judicial review of the MSBCA’s decision to affirm the Procurement Officer’s rejection of Intralot’s proposal as non-responsive and not eligible for a cure. Circuit Court Judge Paul J. Cucuzzella concluded that the Procurement Reform Act of 2025 required the Procurement Officer “to notify Intralot of the deficiency and direct Intralot to submit an amended minority business enterprise participation schedule.”

Background

In fiscal year 2026, Maryland lottery sales exceeded $2.6 billion, generating approximately $681 million in profit for the state. State lottery systems contracts can be highly competitive and financially significant.

The commission issued a request for proposal (RFP) on July 19, 2024; a deadline for submissions was rescheduled for November 25, 2024; and the award of the contract was scheduled for July 15, 2025.

The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission announced Intralot as its preferred choice. The Commission noted that a cost-benefit analysis determined Intralot’s bid superior to Scientific Games and IGT Global Solutions. Intralot’s $260 million bid was $110 million, or 29.8 percent lower than Scientific Games’ bid.

Following the Commission’s recommendation, Intralot highlighted that its proposal engaged nine local MBE partners to service the contract, more than past vendors have used. The company emphasized that “its new approach will create far greater opportunities for local communities.” In response to the Commission’s rejection of its bid, the company noted its surprise, “especially considering that Intralot, Inc. had allocated a significantly higher percentage of the project to local subcontractors than the minimum required.”

On July 21, 2025, Scientific Games “appealed the recommendation and filed a slew of record requests” alleging that the Commission’s analysis was flawed. On August 1, 2025, the Commission disqualified Intralot’s bid as non-responsive because two of its minority business enterprise (MBE) vendors allegedly were not certified at the time of the bid’s submission, although it appears the vendors were cleared before the award was made.

On the same day that the Procurement Director rejected Intralot’s preferred bid as non-responsive, he named Scientific Games as the new preferred vendor for the ten-year contract. It’s been reported that Scientific Games was contacted on August 1 with an offer: if the company withdrew its appeal, lottery officials would rescind the offer to Intralot and recommend Scientific Games as the preferred bidder.

In a September 25 meeting, the Commission voted to affirm the decision to reject Intralot’s proposal as non-responsive but also voted to withdraw the August 1 offer to Scientific Games.

Moving forward

Much of the dispute over Maryland’s lottery systems contract has focused on administrative appeals pursued by Scientific Games. Intralot, meanwhile, sought judicial review after the Maryland State Board of Contract Appeals determined the company lacked standing to challenge its disqualification. Intralot’s June 2 petition for judicial review of the MSBCA decision was accepted.

Last week, Judge Cucuzzella ruled in Intralot’s favor, reversing the Board’s decision and remanding the matter for further proceedings. The court’s interpretation of Maryland’s Procurement Reform Act of 2025 could provide Intralot with another opportunity to contest the rejection of its proposal.