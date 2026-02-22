March 2026 Visa Bulletin: What Current EB-2 Date of Filing Means for Your Green Card

The March 2026 Visa Bulletin moved the EB-2 category to “Current” for Rest of the World, Mexico, and the Philippines on the Dates for Filing chart. For many employment-based applicants who have been tracking these dates for years, that shift has direct and immediate consequences. Below is a clear account of what changed, who it affects, and what the surrounding context requires practitioners and applicants to understand right now.

What the Bulletin Actually Did

Each month, the Visa Bulletin’s two charts serve distinct functions. The Final Action Dates chart controls when a green card can actually be approved and permanent residence granted. The Dates for Filing chart, which USCIS has now elected to use for five consecutive months, governs when an applicant inside the United States may file an I-485 Adjustment of Status application. Choosing the Dates for Filing chart reflects USCIS’s assessment that sufficient visa numbers exist to absorb additional filings, and it has been the operative chart since October 2025.

On the Dates for Filing chart, EB-2 for Rest of the World, Mexico, and the Philippines moved to “Current” in March, from October 15, 2024 the month prior. On the Final Action Dates chart, that same population saw the cutoff advance more than six months, from April 1, 2024, to October 15, 2024.

What “Current” Means for Rest-of-World Applicants

When EB-2 reads “Current” on the Dates for Filing chart, any applicant chargeable to a non-backlogged country with an approved I-140 and otherwise eligible to adjust status may file an I-485 now, regardless of when their priority date was established.

Filing an I-485 opens access to employment authorization independent of employer sponsorship, advance parole travel documents, and a degree of career flexibility that nonimmigrant status does not provide. For the physicians, engineers, researchers, and founders in our practice, those are concrete changes to daily professional life. They are also protections against what is a legitimate and well-documented risk: retrogression.

The Visa Bulletin itself carries standard language warning that retrogression may become necessary if annual limits are approached, and that if a category reaches its annual cap, it will immediately become unavailable with no further requests honored. That language is not boilerplate to be read past. Historically, categories that advance sharply tend to attract a surge in filings, which can exhaust available numbers faster than the Visa Office projected. We saw that cycle play out repeatedly in prior years. The appropriate response, for applicants who are currently eligible, is to consider filing promptly rather than assume the current dates will hold through the fiscal year.

The 75-Country Pause and Its Two Very Different Populations

On January 21, 2026, the State Department implemented an indefinite pause on immigrant visa issuance for nationals of approximately 75 countries, citing concerns about public benefits usage and the need for enhanced vetting. The list covers a wide range of countries across Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe, including Brazil, Colombia, Cuba, Egypt, Ethiopia, Ghana, Haiti, Jamaica, Morocco, Nigeria, and Pakistan, among many others. There is no stated end date.

For nationals of affected countries who are processing through a U.S. consulate abroad, the March Bulletin’s favorable dates offer no near-term relief. Even a current priority date cannot produce an immigrant visa while the pause is in effect. Interviews may still be scheduled and applications may still be submitted, but no visa will be issued. That population is effectively frozen.

The situation is materially different for paused-country nationals who are already present in the United States in valid nonimmigrant status. USCIS has not issued a corresponding halt on adjustment of status adjudications. As of this writing, individuals from affected countries who are in the U.S. and otherwise eligible may still file an I-485, and those applications continue to be accepted and adjudicated under existing procedures, though additional scrutiny may extend processing timelines. If you are present in the United States on an H-1B, L-1, O-1, F-1, E-2 or other valid nonimmigrant status and your country is on the pause list, this is worth an immediate conversation with counsel about whether you can file domestically.

Why EB-2 Moved: The System’s Counterintuitive Logic

Understanding why EB-2 Rest of World went to “Current” is worth examining, because it speaks to how the system behaves and what may happen next.

The employment-based system operates under a fixed annual cap of 140,000 immigrant visas, allocated across preference categories and countries. The Visa Bulletin’s cutoff dates reflect supply and demand: the State Department’s Visa Office projects how many applicants will use numbers each month and sets dates accordingly to prevent the annual cap from being exceeded. When a large segment of otherwise-eligible applicants is removed from the active demand pipeline because consular posts are not issuing their visas, projected demand falls. The Visa Office can then advance dates more aggressively without risking oversubscription.

That dynamic is familiar. During the COVID-era consular closures of 2020 and 2021, widespread shutdowns depressed visa issuance, freed up quota space, and allowed adjustment-of-status priority dates inside the United States to advance faster than they otherwise would have. A version of the same mechanism is at work now. The pause that has suspended consular processing for 75 countries has reduced demand pressure on the employment-based quota, and that reduced pressure is part of what has allowed EB-2 Rest of World to reach “Current” on the Dates for Filing chart. The forward movement that benefits one group of applicants is, in part, a downstream consequence of a policy that has suspended another group’s ability to proceed.

The practical implication of this is that the current dates may be more fragile than they appear. If the litigation succeeds and consular processing resumes at scale for paused-country nationals, demand in the employment-based quota will increase, potentially putting downward pressure on the dates that are currently so favorable. That is not a prediction, and the litigation timeline alone makes it speculative. But it is another reason why applicants who can file now should not treat the current situation as one that will remain static.

What We Are Telling Clients

For EB-2 applicants chargeable to Rest of the World with approved I-140 petitions who are inside the United States, the priority is to evaluate filing an I-485 without delay. The Visa Bulletin’s own retrogression warning, combined with the structural factors driving current date movement, counsels against assuming that “Current” will remain “Current” through September.

For nationals of paused countries who are already in the United States on valid nonimmigrant status, the domestic adjustment pathway is open as of this writing, and considering the potential option of pursuing it now may be the sounder course.

The March 2026 Visa Bulletin presents a genuine opportunity for a substantial number of skilled professionals. It also reflects an immigration environment that is shifting quickly, in more than one direction at once. Cases that look straightforward on paper often carry considerations that only become visible when you examine the full picture. This is a month where getting that picture right matters.