March 2026 Visa Bulletin Brings Meaningful Forward Movement

The U.S. Department of State’s March 2026 Visa Bulletin shows significant advancement for almost all countries and preference categories. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) will continue to accept employment-based adjustment of status filings based on the Dates for Filing Chart in March 2026.

Quick Hits

EB-1 advances for China and India.

All EB-2 categories advance, except China.

EB-3 advances except China and India.

Final Action Dates

The final action dates chart show the following movement in the March 2026 Visa Bulletin:

EB-1: Advances one month for China and India; all other countries continue to be current.

EB-2: No movement for China, India advances two months to September 15, 2013; all other countries advance to October 15, 2024.

EB-3: All countries advance except for China-mainland (which remains at May 1, 2021) and India (which remains at November 15, 2013). The Philippines advances two months to August 1, 2023. All other countries advance by four months to October 1, 2023.

EB-4: All countries advance to July 15, 2021.

EB‑4 Certain Religious Workers: July 15, 2021.

EB-5: No movement is shown.

Employment-

based All Chargeability

Areas Except

Those Listed CHINA-

mainland

born INDIA MEXICO PHILIPPINES 1st C 01MAR23 01MAR23 C C 2nd 15OCT24 01SEP21 15SEP13 15OCT24 15OCT24 3rd 01OCT23 01MAY21 15NOV13 01OCT23 01AUG23 Other Workers 01NOV21 08DEC18 15NOV13 01NOV21 01NOV21 4th 15JUL21 15JUL21 15JUL21 15JUL21 15JUL21 Certain Religious Workers 15JUL21 15JUL21 15JUL21 15JUL21 15JUL21 5th Unreserved

(including C5, T5, I5, R5, NU, RU) C 15AUG16 01MAY22 C C 5th Set Aside:

Rural (20%, including NR, RR) C C C C C 5th Set Aside:

High Unemployment (10%, including NH, RH) C C C C C 5th Set Aside:

Infrastructure (2%, including RI) C C C C C

Source: U.S. Department of State, March 2026 Visa Bulletin, Final Action Dates Chart

Dates for Filing

The dates for filing advance significantly almost across the board. Additionally, the EB-4 Certain Religious Workers subcategory was Unavailable (U) for all countries in February 2026, and is now available for January 1, 2023, for all countries.

EB-1: China and India advance four months to December 1, 2023. All other countries remain current.

EB-2: No movement is shown for China. India advances eleven months to November 1, 2014. All other countries become current.

EB-3: No movement for China-mainland and India. Philippines advances to January 1, 2024, and Mexico advances to January 15, 2024. All other countries advance by more than three months to January 15, 2024.

EB-4: All countries advance to January 1, 2023.

EB‑4 Certain Religious Workers: January 1, 2023.

EB-5: China advances to October 1, 2016, for 5th unreserved. No other movement is shown.

Employment-

based All Chargeability

Areas Except

Those Listed CHINA-

mainland

born INDIA MEXICO PHILIPPINES 1st C 01DEC23 01DEC23 C C 2nd C 01JAN22 01NOV14 C C 3rd 15JAN24 01JAN22 15AUG14 15JAN24 01JAN24 Other Workers 22JUN22 01OCT19 15AUG14 22JUN22 22JUN22 4th 01JAN23 01JAN23 01JAN23 01JAN23 01JAN23 Certain Religious Workers 01JAN23 01JAN23 01JAN23 01JAN23 01JAN23 5th Unreserved

(including C5, T5, I5, R5) C 01OCT16 01MAY24 C C 5th Set Aside:

(Rural: NR, RR – 20%) C C C C C 5th Set Aside:

(High Unemployment: NH, RH – 10%) C C C C C 5th Set Aside:

(Infrastructure: RI – 2%) C C C C C

Source: U.S. Department of State, March 2026 Visa Bulletin, Dates for Filing Chart

The State Department notes that this advancement is in part due to the immigrant visa processing pause on certain nationalities and if the administration’s policies shift, retrogression may be necessary later in the fiscal year to bring the issuance of immigrant visas within the annual limits.

Key Takeaways

The significant advancement of most categories in the Dates for Filing Chart will allow more applicants to file adjustment of status applications starting March 1, 2026.