Many Tiers, Many Exits: Navigating Co-GP Exit Mechanics (Part 1 of 2)

Editor’s note: This DE Insight is Part 1 of a two-part series on co-general partner (co-GP) exit mechanics. Part 2 covers what happens once an exit right is used: who carries the lender guaranties, how buy/sell prices are set when the promote is split unevenly, how a departing member’s promote is treated, and how a removal ripples through the deal’s tiers.

Co-general partner (co-GP) structures are now routine in real estate joint ventures(opens in new tab). A sponsor with deals to pursue but limited capital brings in a family office, a GP-stakes fund, or a larger operator to fund some or all of the sponsor’s required co-investment. In exchange, the sponsor gives up some approval rights and part of its promote (its share of profits above the investors’ agreed return). Those economics are usually negotiated carefully. The exit provisions often are not: they are frequently copied from a simpler, single-tier operating agreement(opens in new tab), and they do not fit. The co-GP venture does not own the building. It owns an interest in a separate project-level joint venture that does, alongside an institutional investor that never signed the co-GP agreement. And the lender guaranties(opens in new tab) on the project loan are signed by the sponsor or its principals, not by the co-GP entity whose ownership is changing hands.

Each of these features undermines an assumption built into the borrowed language. This insight addresses the threshold question: what can a co-GP exit right actually make happen at the project level? Part 2 addresses guaranties, pricing, promote, and removals.

Two orientation points. First, direction: the co-GP joint venture sits “upstream,” and the project-level joint venture with the institutional investor sits “downstream,” closer to the property. “LP” means that downstream institutional investor; “capital co-GP” means the money partner inside the upstream co-GP vehicle.

Second, vocabulary. This insight uses three terms that the market often blurs together. A “buy/sell” is an intra-co-GP trade in which one member names terms and the other must either buy or sell at them; the entity survives, the loan stays in place, and the departing member’s guaranties, its eligibility as a transferee, and its promote must all be resolved as part of the trade. A “property-level forced sale” is a sale of the property itself, which pays off the loan and ends guaranty exposure at closing. An “interest-level forced sale” is a sale of the entire co-GP position to an outside buyer, which raises the same guaranty and transferee issues as a buy/sell but at a market-set price. Where “forced sale” appears unqualified in this insight, it refers to the property-level case.

1. One label, four assets

The co-GP exit options divide according to which asset is actually being traded, and the labels used in practice conflate them. There are four possibilities, and the parties do not always have the same one in mind.

The first is a sale of the property itself (a “property-level forced sale”): the loan is paid off at closing and guaranty exposure ends with it. The second is an intra-co-GP buy/sell, in which one co-GP member buys the other out of the co-GP vehicle; the loan continues, and the departing member’s guaranties, transferee status, and promote all have to be resolved as deal terms. The third is a sale of the entire co-GP position to an outside buyer (an “interest-level forced sale”), which usually travels as a drag-along with a corresponding tag-along; the loan still continues, but the counterparty is a third party and the price is market-set. The fourth is liquidation of the co-GP vehicle itself, which hands each co-GP member its share of the downstream interest directly, typically violates the project-level transfer restrictions, and leaves the LP facing two partners where it bargained for one. Few parties want the fourth, and the agreement should expressly exclude it.

Transaction Asset sold Counterparty Project loan Guaranties Property-level forced sale The property itself Third-party buyer Paid off at closing Released at closing Intra-co-GP buy/sell (or one-way sale) One member’s co-GP interest The other co-GP member Continues Substitution/release required at closing Interest-level forced sale (drag/tag) Entire co-GP position Third-party buyer Continues Substitution/release required at closing Co-GP vehicle liquidation (exclude by drafting) Downstream interest, distributed in kind None: in-kind distribution to members Continues (and may be in default) Continue; now against two members

Reading the four together: a property sale makes drag and tag largely redundant, since the proceeds flow back to both co-GP members through the waterfall (the agreed order in which cash is distributed). Drag and tag earn their place in the opposite situation, when nothing at the project level lets the co-GP side cash out and the only realistic exit is a sale of the co-GP position itself. The intra-co-GP buy/sell sits apart from both: one co-GP member exits, but the venture survives and the property stays in place. The vehicle liquidation sits apart in the other direction, and should be shut off in drafting for the reasons just given.

2. When the project-level agreement gives the co-GP entity an exit right

Suppose the project-level agreement gives the co-GP entity its own exit right against the LP, such as a right to market the property once an initial no-sale period (a “lockout”) ends, a right to require the LP to buy it out (a “put”), or a buy/sell.

Here, the better approach is to frame each co-GP member’s exit right as a right to direct the co-GP entity to use the right it already holds, not as a separate right to force a sale. This matters for three reasons. First, it limits the promise to what the co-GP entity can deliver on its own, rather than performance that depends on the LP, which is not a party to the co-GP agreement. Second, a court can more readily order it carried out, because what is being compelled is a vote and a notice, not a sale of real estate. Third, it automatically adopts the project-level timetable, pricing method, and consent conditions, avoiding two conflicting processes for the same property.

Timing still needs attention. Without coordination, the LP could launch its own buy/sell after a co-GP process has started, at a different implied value, leaving whichever co-GP member won upstream holding an interest about to be bought out on terms it did not set. Aligning the lockout periods and exit mechanics in the two agreements solves most of this. A mutual standstill handles the rest: no co-GP process may start while a project-level process is pending, and a pending co-GP process ends, with any deposit returned, if one starts downstream.

The harder case is when the LP moves first. The co-GP entity must then give a single answer by the LP’s deadline, and two co-GP members who disagree cannot give one. Four tiebreakers are commonly used, and they split by what they deliver: a project-tier transaction (go-it-alone funding, default-to-sell) or an intra-co-GP interest transfer (one-way sale, compressed internal buy/sell), with go-it-alone funding also involving a buyout of the non-funding member and therefore inheriting both sets of issues. Which category applies determines which other provisions must be drafted alongside the tiebreaker.

Go-it-alone funding lets the co-GP member that wants to buy out the LP do so through a new subsidiary, funding the entire purchase itself, while the other co-GP member is bought out at hypothetical liquidation value (the amount it would receive if the property were sold at an assumed value and the proceeds distributed through the waterfall). It is decisive but favors the member with more capital, usually the capital co-GP. A new buying entity also triggers lender know-your-customer and ownership reviews of the funding member if not already done, a process that takes time the LP’s deadline may not allow. The member with less capital usually does better negotiating a generous buyout price than pursuing a different mechanism.

A one-way sale matches the outcome to the disagreement. The member that wants out sells its co-GP interest to the member that wants to stay, at a price derived from the value implied by the LP’s offer. The remaining member then responds to the LP alone. Neither side is forced into a transaction it opposes, and the exiting member is paid based on the same value it was willing to accept downstream. This works only if the remaining member can fund the purchase within the LP’s deadline and satisfy the project-level transfer restrictions, so it pairs well with the pre-approved transferee standard discussed in Section 3 and poorly with an agreement that has none.

A default-to-sell rule, under which the co-GP entity sells unless both members agree to buy, is the simplest of the four, but it effectively hands the decision to whichever member is less committed to the deal.

A compressed internal buy/sell, run between the co-GP members on a shortened schedule, is the weakest of the four for most deals and struggles with the calendar: a short LP deadline, such as twenty days, leaves little room for notice, election, and closing.

Whichever tiebreaker is chosen, the co-GP deadline should be tied to the project-level deadline by cross-reference rather than a fixed number of days, so the two stay aligned if the project agreement is later amended.

Two related mechanics belong in this section because they too depend on what the project-level agreement provides. First, an LP-side drag: where the LP (or a party above the LP) can force the co-GP position into a sale at the LP tier, the drag/tag the co-GP members negotiated against each other does nothing. The response is upstream of the co-GP agreement itself: at formation of the project-level agreement, insist on a floor price, payment terms binding on any LP-side drag, and a corresponding tag that lets the co-GP entity sell on the same terms. Second, a tag-along onto an LP exit: where the LP has its own right to sell, a tag at the LP tier is often among the sponsor’s most reliable exits, because it converts the LP’s own liquidity event into a co-GP exit without requiring the co-GP agreement to deliver anything on its own authority. It is especially valuable where the co-GP’s project-tier exit rights are weaker, available only later, or conditioned on LP consent. Both mechanics belong in the formation negotiation of the project-level agreement, not in the co-GP agreement standing alone.

3. When the co-GP entity has no exit right at the project level

More often, the project-level agreement gives the co-GP entity nothing it can trigger on its own, because any sale is a “major decision(opens in new tab)” requiring the LP’s approval. Co-GP agreements can, and often do, still include a forced sale right in that situation. What changes is what the right can deliver.

Here, a forced sale right reaches only as far as the co-GP entity’s own authority. The obligated member agrees to cause the entity, to the extent of its authority as general partner, to start a sale process, market the property, negotiate in good faith, and use commercially reasonable efforts to obtain the LP’s consent. The right has teeth where the sponsor controls day-to-day management and the LP’s approval right is qualified (reasonableness, standards, deemed-consent clocks), and is largely illusory where a sale is a hard-locked major decision subject to the LP’s unconditional approval. Both postures route into the same fallback but with very different leverage: if the LP does not consent within a set period, the triggering member’s remedy converts into an internal buy/sell at a derived price, a put, or a drag-along on the co-GP interest. Drafted that way, the right is never purely illusory, because the failure of the downstream path routes into a remedy the co-GP members can perform between themselves, provided the buyer can clear the project-level transfer restrictions discussed below.

Those restrictions can realistically be negotiated only when the deal is formed. The co-GP side should seek an objective “permitted transferee” standard for transfers between existing co-GP members: a pre-agreed checklist that, if met, allows the transfer. Typical tests include minimum net worth and liquidity, no bad-actor or sanctions concerns, not being a competitor, and minimum relevant experience.

One provision can defeat a buy/sell no matter how well the transferee standard is drafted. Project-level agreements commonly require the sponsor’s member entity to remain owned and controlled by named sponsor principals. When a capital co-GP is involved from the start, this is usually handled by excluding its interest from the ownership test. That solves the problem at formation but not at exit: if the capital co-GP later buys out the sponsor, the named principals no longer own or control the sponsor member, and the ownership covenant is breached even if every financial test is met. As Part 2 explains, the same buyout can also trigger key-person and removal provisions at the project level.

The fix belongs in the original negotiation of the project-level agreement, not in the co-GP agreement afterward. On a permitted buyout of the sponsor, an alternate control standard should apply: it should identify who may hold the sponsor position (typically the capital co-GP or a controlled affiliate meeting the transferee standard), who the replacement key persons are, and under what governance structure decisions will be made going forward. Without that alternate standard, the provision drafted to accommodate the capital co-GP at formation disqualifies it as the buyer at exit.

Transfers that meet the agreed tests should go through without LP consent or, failing that, with consent that cannot be unreasonably withheld. A deemed-consent clock—consent deemed given if the LP does not respond within a short window such as twenty days—is the cleaner mechanic, but institutional LPs rarely accept one for the transfer regime; a thirty- to forty-five-day response window with a mild escalation path (a second notice, a senior-level meeting) is closer to what the market will bear. Where there is a third tier of ownership, the standards in each agreement must be aligned, because passing one agreement’s test is worthless if the transfer breaches a stricter requirement in another. Without such a pathway, the buy/sell works only if an outside party consents, and that party often has no reason to.

If no pathway was negotiated and the LP refuses consent, parties often turn to an economic-only transfer, in which the seller remains the owner of record but assigns its economic rights and irrevocably agrees to act at the buyer’s direction, or to a simple profits participation. Both run into transfer definitions that institutional investors have broadened over the past decade specifically to capture them. Little case law addresses these workarounds, so the outcome depends on the contract language, and a definition that reaches economic interests or rights to distributions will defeat both.

The fallbacks that hold up are (1) a deferred closing with an outside date, a purchase price that accrues during the delay, and a put right if consent never arrives, and (2) a declaration that the process has failed, followed by a cooling-off period. The second is unsatisfying but better than a provision requiring a closing the parties cannot deliver. Closing periods must also be realistic: ninety days or more where consents are needed at two tiers along with lender approval and replacement of guarantors. Thirty-day timelines borrowed from single-tier forms cannot accommodate that.

The common thread is that a co-GP exit right can deliver only what the co-GP entity holds at the project level, plus whatever the co-GP members can carry out between themselves. That is why these provisions should be drafted against the project-level agreement and settled when the deal is formed. Even a well-built exit right, however, leaves open what happens to the people and the economics once it is used: who carries the lender guaranties after a member leaves, how to price a buy/sell when the promote is split unevenly, how a departing member’s promote is treated, and how a removal ripples through each tier. Part 2 takes up those questions.