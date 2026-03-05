Manufactured Host Cells Markedly Different From Naturally Occurring Cells May be Patent Eligible
Thursday, March 5, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

Addressing subject matter eligibility in the life sciences context, the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit reversed a district court’s summary judgment ruling that certain claims directed to genetically engineered host cells were patent ineligible as directed to a natural phenomenon. The Federal Circuit found that the claimed cells contained recombinant nucleic acid molecules that were markedly different from anything occurring in nature and therefore were patent eligible under 35 U.S.C. § 101. REGENXBIO Inc. v. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., Case No. 24-1408 (Fed. Cir. Feb. 20, 2026) (Dyk, Hughes, Stoll, JJ.)

REGENXBIO owns a patent directed to genetically engineered host cells containing a recombinant nucleic acid molecule (adeno-associated virus (AAV) rh.10 sequences). These host cells are human made and do not exist in nature. The recombinant nucleic acid molecule is created by chemically splicing together nucleic acid sequences from two different organisms. REGENXBIO sued Sarepta, alleging infringement of its patent. Both parties moved for summary judgment on whether the asserted claims were patent eligible under Section 101. The parties did not assert that claims were ineligible as an abstract idea but rather debated whether the claims disclosed natural products.

The district court analogized the claims to those considered in the 1949 Supreme Court decision in Funk Brothers Seed v. Kalo Inoculant, where two strains of bacteria from two different organisms were merely put together. The district court concluded that the invention, “taking ‘two sequences from two different organisms and put[ting] them together,’” amounted to merely packaging natural products together and found the asserted claims ineligible. REGENXBIO appealed.

The Federal Circuit reversed. Relying on the Supreme Court’s decisions in Diamond v. Chakrabarty (1980) and Association for Molecular Pathology v. Myriad Genetics (2013), the Federal Circuit explained that the relevant inquiry was whether the claimed composition as a whole possessed “markedly different characteristics” from what occurs in nature. The Court emphasized that the claimed recombinant nucleic acid molecules were not naturally occurring and cannot form in nature without human intervention. The claims required a recombinant molecule encoding both an AAV vp1 capsid protein and a heterologous sequence, created by combining genetic material from different sources.

The Federal Circuit explained that like the engineered bacterium in Chakrabarty, the claimed host cells here were “not nature’s handiwork” but a product of human ingenuity. And like the cDNA claims upheld in Myriad, the recombinant molecules represented something “distinct from” naturally occurring DNA. In contrast to Funk Brothers, where the bacteria performed exactly as they did in nature and were merely packaged together, the claimed host cells here contained a newly engineered molecule that did not exist in nature and that enabled gene therapy applications.

The Federal Circuit also noted that the claimed compositions had the potential for significant utility, specifically in gene delivery and gene therapy, further distinguishing them from the ineligible claims in Funk Brothers. Although the claims did not expressly recite a specific therapeutic use, the Court explained that potential utility may be considered in evaluating whether a composition is markedly different from naturally occurring materials.

Because the claimed host cells contained recombinant nucleic acid molecules that were markedly different from naturally occurring products, the Federal Circuit held that the claims were not directed to a natural phenomenon at step one. Having resolved eligibility at step one, the Court did not proceed to step two of the Alice framework.

Practice note: This decision reinforces that genetically engineered compositions, particularly those involving recombinant nucleic acids created through human intervention, may qualify as patent-eligible subject matter when they are structurally and functionally distinct from anything found in nature.

© 2026 McDermott Will & Schulte LLP

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Healthcare Co. Ltd.
Published: 4 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: CCBC West, LLC –Certain Craft Brewery and Taproom Assets
Published: 3 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9: Vintec Industries, Inc.
Published: 2 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: EthanolUS, LLC
Published: 27 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Bloomsbury Development, LLC
Published: 25 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE OF: CERTAIN PERSONAL PROPERTY COLLATERAL OF PASTORELLI FOOD PRODUCTS, INC.
Published: 24 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 44-02 VENTURES, LLC
Published: 23 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Art Lending, Inc
Published: 23 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF CHAPTER 11 SALE: Equity Interest in Texas Real Estate
Published: 9 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 345 7th AVENUE REALTY OWNER LLC
Published: 2 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: 609 FIFTH PARTNERS LLC
Published: 13 January, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from McDermott Will & Schulte LLP

Tree-Mendous Award- Damages Expert Royalty Opinions are Lit
by: Jodi Benassi
Did You Account for the Entire Corresponding Disclosed Structure?
by: Lisette Donewald
Healthcare Preview for the Week of- March 2, 2026 [Podcast]
by: Debra Curtis , Rodney Whitlock, Ph.D
McDermott+ Check-Up: February 27, 2026
by: Debra Curtis , Kristen O’Brien
The Meaning is Plain as Day: Just Follow the Grammar
by: Tyler Jackson
Provider’s Degree of Control Affects DMCA Safe Harbor
by: Jolie B. Schenerman
USPTO Director IPR Institution Discretion Survives APA Challenge
by: Amol Parikh
This Week in 340B: February 17 – 23, 2026
by: Emily J. Cook , Margaret Houtz
Refund Claims Gain National Attention: COVID-19 Disaster Period May Eliminate Underpayment Interest and Penalties
by: Akiva B. Ungar , Samuel F. Hamer
IRS Roundup: February 9 – February 17, 2026
by: Matthew J. Blaney , Suzanne Golshanara
Healthcare Preview for the Week of: February 23, 2026 [Podcast]
by: Debra Curtis , Rodney Whitlock, Ph.D
McDermott+ Check-Up: February 20, 2026
by: Debra Curtis , Kristen O’Brien
Here’s an Abstract Idea: Patent Eligibility Depends on What is Claimed, Not Unclaimed Disclosure
by: Hannah Hurley

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 