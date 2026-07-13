Mandatory First Contract Arbitration: How the Faster Labor Contracts Act Would Reshape Federal Labor Law [Podcast]

In this podcast, Jim Plunkett, shareholder and chair of Ogletree’s Government Affairs Practice Group, is joined by Ed Egee, Vice President for Government Relations and Workforce Development at the National Retail Federation, to discuss the Faster Labor Contracts Act, a piece of bipartisan legislation that recently passed the U.S. House of Representatives and would impose mandatory binding arbitration of first contracts on private-sector employers nationwide. The conversation covers how the FLCA would operate in practice, why its proponents argue it addresses bad-faith bargaining, and why opponents believe it undermines both employer flexibility and workers’ rights to vote on their own contracts. With the bill now before the Senate and a 60-vote threshold standing between the bill and passage, the speakers outline what employers can do now to make their voices heard.