Mandatory Disclosure Rule Best Practices for Government Contractors

Government contractors operate in one of the most heavily regulated business environments in the world. Among the most significant compliance obligations facing contractors is the Federal Acquisition Regulation’s Mandatory Disclosure Rule (MDR), which requires contractors to disclose credible evidence of certain violations of federal criminal law, the False Claims Act, and significant overpayments arising in connection with federal contracts and subcontracts.

Failure to comply with these disclosure requirements can expose contractors to severe consequences, including suspension, debarment, False Claims Act liability, reputational harm, and adverse responsibility determinations. Conversely, organizations that establish effective compliance programs and robust internal reporting mechanisms are often better positioned to identify issues early, mitigate risk, and demonstrate present responsibility to the government.

This article examines the FAR Mandatory Disclosure Rule, common compliance challenges, and best practices government contractors should implement to navigate disclosure obligations effectively.

What Is the FAR Mandatory Disclosure Rule?

The Mandatory Disclosure Rule is primarily implemented through FAR 52.203-13, Contractor Code of Business Ethics and Conduct, and the FAR’s suspension and debarment regulations at FAR 9.406-2 and FAR 9.407-2. The rule requires certain contractors to timely disclose, in writing, credible evidence that a principal, employee, agent, or subcontractor has committed:

A violation of federal criminal law involving fraud, conflict of interest, bribery, or gratuity violations found in Title 18 of the United States Code;

A violation of the civil False Claims Act; or

A significant overpayment received on a federal contract.

Importantly, the obligation is ongoing and extends throughout contract performance and for three years following final payment. The disclosure must generally be made to the agency Office of Inspector General (OIG), with a copy to the contracting officer.

When Does the Duty to Disclose Arise?

One of the most challenging aspects of the Mandatory Disclosure Rule is determining when a contractor has obtained “credible evidence” sufficient to trigger a disclosure obligation. The FAR does not define “credible evidence” with precision. As a result, contractors often face difficult judgment calls regarding whether an internal allegation, audit finding, hotline complaint, or compliance investigation has progressed to a point where disclosure is required.

A common mistake is assuming that a contractor must complete a comprehensive investigation before making a disclosure. In reality, the FAR’s timeliness requirement may require disclosure while an investigation remains ongoing.

At the same time, contractors should avoid reflexively disclosing every allegation without first conducting a reasonable preliminary assessment. Effective compliance programs strike a balance between prompt reporting and informed decision-making.

Establish a Robust Ethics and Compliance Program

The most effective way to manage disclosure obligations is to create a compliance infrastructure capable of identifying potential violations before they become systemic problems. Contractors should maintain written ethics policies, employee reporting mechanisms, internal controls, and periodic compliance training tailored to the organization’s risk profile. Employees should understand not only the company’s ethical expectations but also how to raise concerns without fear of retaliation.

A strong compliance culture often provides the earliest warning signs of conduct that may ultimately require disclosure. Moreover, when disclosure becomes necessary, evidence of a mature compliance program can significantly influence how government investigators and suspension and debarment officials evaluate the contractor’s present responsibility.

Develop a Formal Mandatory Disclosure Protocol

Many contractors have general compliance procedures but lack a dedicated process for evaluating potential mandatory disclosures. Organizations should consider establishing a written protocol specifying: who receives internal allegations; how investigations are initiated; who determines whether credible evidence exists; that counsel should be consulted early; who approves disclosures; and how disclosures are documented and tracked. A formal decision-making framework promotes consistency and reduces the risk that significant issues will be overlooked or mishandled.

Conduct Prompt and Privileged Internal Investigations

When potential misconduct arises, contractors should act quickly to investigate relevant facts. Experienced government contracts counsel can help structure investigations to preserve attorney-client privilege and attorney work-product protections where appropriate. Counsel can also assist in determining whether allegations involve conduct covered by the MDR or whether other reporting obligations may apply. Prompt investigations allow contractors to assess risk, preserve evidence, identify root causes, and determine whether corrective action is warranted. Investigations should be appropriately tailored to the circumstances and documented carefully, particularly if the company later needs to explain its decision-making process to government officials.

Pay Close Attention to Significant Overpayments

Many contractors focus heavily on fraud-related disclosures while overlooking overpayment obligations. The FAR separately requires disclosure of significant overpayments, even where there is no evidence of fraud or intentional misconduct. Overpayments may arise from billing errors, labor charging mistakes, indirect cost issues, contract administration errors, or government payment processing problems. Contractors should implement internal accounting controls capable of identifying potential overpayments quickly and escalating them for review. Because the FAR does not define “significant” in all circumstances, contractors should evaluate overpayments based on both quantitative and qualitative factors and consult counsel when uncertainty exists.

Coordinate Disclosure Decisions Across Functional Teams

Mandatory disclosure decisions often require input from multiple stakeholders. Legal, compliance, contracts, finance, human resources, internal audit, and executive leadership personnel may each possess information necessary to assess the situation properly. Creating a multidisciplinary review process helps ensure that decisions are based on complete information and that the organization understands both legal and business implications before proceeding. Cross-functional coordination is particularly important when allegations involve subcontractors, accounting issues, cybersecurity incidents, or complex procurement integrity concerns.

Carefully Draft Disclosure Submissions

A disclosure is often the first substantive communication between a contractor and government investigators regarding a potential compliance issue. Disclosures should be accurate, objective, and supported by available facts. Contractors should avoid speculation while providing sufficient information to demonstrate transparency and cooperation. An effective disclosure typically addresses the nature of the issue, relevant facts known at the time, investigative steps taken, corrective actions implemented, and any plans for continuing investigation. Poorly drafted disclosures can unnecessarily expand investigative scrutiny or create inconsistencies that later become problematic.

Document Corrective Actions

Government officials evaluating disclosures frequently focus as much on remediation as on the underlying misconduct itself. Contractors should document corrective measures such as disciplinary actions, policy revisions, training initiatives, enhanced internal controls, management changes, and process improvements. Demonstrating a commitment to remediation can significantly influence how agencies assess contractor responsibility and future eligibility for federal awards.

Do Not Overlook Subcontractor Risks

Prime contractors often face compliance risks arising from subcontractor conduct. Although disclosure obligations are fact-specific, prime contractors should maintain procedures for monitoring subcontractor performance, investigating allegations, and evaluating whether subcontractor misconduct could affect the prime contractor’s own disclosure obligations. Flow-down compliance requirements, subcontractor certifications, and periodic compliance reviews can help mitigate these risks.

Why Experienced Government Contracts Counsel Matters

Mandatory disclosure decisions frequently involve complex legal, factual, and strategic considerations. Determining whether credible evidence exists, evaluating disclosure timing, conducting privileged investigations, addressing overpayments, and interacting with agency investigators all require careful judgment. Experienced government contracts counsel can help contractors navigate these challenges while minimizing unnecessary risk. Counsel can also assist in coordinating investigations, preparing disclosures, managing interactions with agency officials, and developing remediation strategies designed to protect the contractor’s business interests and demonstrate present responsibility.

Final Thoughts

The FAR Mandatory Disclosure Rule remains one of the most consequential compliance requirements in federal contracting. Contractors that invest in proactive compliance programs, establish clear reporting procedures, conduct prompt investigations, and carefully evaluate potential disclosure obligations are significantly better positioned to manage risk and maintain strong relationships with federal customers.

While every situation is unique, a disciplined and well-documented approach to compliance can help contractors navigate and manage disclosure obligations effectively and reduce the likelihood that a compliance issue evolves into a larger enforcement matter.