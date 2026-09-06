Making “Cents” of Jury Service: Illinois General Assembly Requires Pay for Certain Employees’ Civic Duty
Tuesday, September 8, 2026

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

The Illinois General Assembly has been laser-focused on expanding workplace protections and benefits for employees in recent years — from amending the Illinois Human Rights Act to bar discrimination against employees acting as family caregivers to strengthening employees’ rights to raise concerns about workplace conditions, wages, or safety concerns under amendments to the Illinois Workplace Transparency Act. Next up: (some) paid jury duty.

On July 31, 2026, Governor JB Pritzker’s signed HB 4844 into law. While the bill only makes a minor change to the Section 4.1 of the Illinois Jury Act and Section 10.1 of the Illinois Jury Commission Act (the Statutes), the change will likely have major impacts on larger employers when their Illinois-based employees are called for jury service.

Effective January 1, 2027, HB 4844 requires employers with over 25 employees (Covered Employers) to compensate employees at their regular rate of pay for time spent performing jury duty. Before the amendments, Illinois employers — regardless of size — were generally required to provide unpaid “time off” for jury duty and were prohibited from retaliating against employees from taking time off to do so.

With only a few months left in 2026, Covered Employers should start taking steps now to ensure they have the proper procedures in place to begin providing and tracking paid leave to employees performing jury service. Those steps should include, for example, the following:

  • Review employee handbooks and company policies concerning paid and unpaid leave;
  • Modify payroll practices to ensure eligible employees receive their regular rate of pay for time spent performing jury service;
  • Train supervisors, managers, and human resources personnel on Illinois’ amended jury service law, and
  • Update any procedures for taking time off for jury duty, receipts of jury summons, and documenting leave taken for jury service.

Violating Illinois’ jury service law can result in legal consequences for non-compliant employers, including being held in contempt of court and potential exposure to civil liability if an aggrieved employee files suit (and being required to pay the employee’s reasonable attorneys’ fees if the employee prevails). Thus, making any necessary changes now will help reduce the potential for liability once HB 4844 takes effect.

© 2026 Foley & Lardner LLP

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Westfield Steel, Inc. and Westfield Steel Express, LLC
Published: 8 September, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF ARTICLE 9 SALE: Faris Prototypes and Printing LLC
Published: 4 September, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Fulton SCG Member LLC
Published: 27 August, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Legalis Capital, LLC, Oliphant Credit, LLC
Published: 26 August, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Substantial equity and convertible debt positions in Novra Technologies Inc.
Published: 24 August, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Metal stamping and manufacturing company
Published: 20 August, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Healthcare data analytics & integration business
Published: 17 August, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF BANKRUPTCY SALE: Phillips Total Care Pharmacy, Inc.
Published: 12 August, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF RECEIVERSHIP SALE: 4344 Middaugh Ave., Downers Grove, Illinois
Published: 10 August, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 345 7th AVENUE REALTY OWNER LLC
Published: 4 August, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF CHAPTER 11 SALE: PIC Estate, LLC
Published: 27 July, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Foley & Lardner LLP

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 